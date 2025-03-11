Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle were voted by Big Ten coaches to the third-team All-Big Ten for the 2024-2025 season. The Ducks wrapped up the regular season with a 23-8 record and are preparing for an NCAA Tournament run.

Cory Pappas

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as voted on by coaches, the conference announced on Tuesday. Shelstad and Bittle have clearly been the two best players for the Ducks this season.

Oregon finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-8 and 12-8 in Big Ten play. They are currently projected as a No. 5 seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

Shelstad and Bittle Make Third Team All-Big Ten

Feb 16, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts to a made three point shot against the Rutgers
Feb 16, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts to a made three point shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle have taken a step forward this season for the Ducks in the absence of center N'Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Couisnard. Dante and Couisnard were the top two scorers last season for Oregon. After their departure, Shelstad and Bittle have filled in nicely and are the Ducks two leading scorers this season.  

This season, Shelstad is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from three point land. Shelstad is a threat from anywhere on the floor and has knocked down some big time shots for Oregon this season.

Bittle is leading Oregon in scoring and rebounds this season. He is averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game on 51.3 percent shooting from the field. He is coming off of his best game of his Oregon career on Sunday, where he dropped 36 points and 12 rebounds on 13 for 20 from the field in Oregon’s 80-73 overtime win over rival Washington.

Oregon will play in their first ever Big Ten conference tournament this week. The Ducks earned the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday. The winner will earn a date in the quarterfinals vs the No. 1 seed, Michigan State Spartans. 

As for the rest of the All-Big Ten teams and awards, these were the results voted on by Big Ten coaches.

All-Big Ten First Team

Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts to making a three pointer durin
Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts to making a three pointer during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins 

Brice Williams, Nebraska Cornhuskers 

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers

John Tonje, Wisconsin Badgers

All-Big Ten Second Team

Mar 5, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) is defended by Maryland Terrapins forward J
Mar 5, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) is defended by Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan Wolverines

Danny Wolf, Michigan Wolverines

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes

All-Big Ten Third Team

Michigan State's Jase Richardson scores against Michigan during the first half on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Breslin Cente
Michigan State's Jase Richardson scores against Michigan during the first half on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois Fighting Illini

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland Terrapins 

Jaden Akins, Michigan State Spartans 

Jase Richardson, Michigan State Spartans 

Nate Bittle, Oregon Ducks

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA Bruins

Big Ten Awards

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during senior day and Big Ten regular season championship celebration at Breslin Ce
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during senior day and Big Ten regular season championship celebration at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Player of the Year

Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers

Defensive Player of the Year

Ace Baldwin Jr, Penn State Nittany Lions

Freshman of the Year

Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins 

Sixth Man of the Year

Will Riley, Illinois Fighting Illini

Coach of the Year

Tom Izzo, Michigan State Spartans

Assistant Coach of the Year

Doug Wojcik, Michigan State Spartans

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

