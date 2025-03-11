Oregon Ducks' Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle Earn All-Big Ten Honors
Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as voted on by coaches, the conference announced on Tuesday. Shelstad and Bittle have clearly been the two best players for the Ducks this season.
Oregon finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-8 and 12-8 in Big Ten play. They are currently projected as a No. 5 seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.
Shelstad and Bittle Make Third Team All-Big Ten
Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle have taken a step forward this season for the Ducks in the absence of center N'Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Couisnard. Dante and Couisnard were the top two scorers last season for Oregon. After their departure, Shelstad and Bittle have filled in nicely and are the Ducks two leading scorers this season.
This season, Shelstad is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from three point land. Shelstad is a threat from anywhere on the floor and has knocked down some big time shots for Oregon this season.
Bittle is leading Oregon in scoring and rebounds this season. He is averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game on 51.3 percent shooting from the field. He is coming off of his best game of his Oregon career on Sunday, where he dropped 36 points and 12 rebounds on 13 for 20 from the field in Oregon’s 80-73 overtime win over rival Washington.
Oregon will play in their first ever Big Ten conference tournament this week. The Ducks earned the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday. The winner will earn a date in the quarterfinals vs the No. 1 seed, Michigan State Spartans.
As for the rest of the All-Big Ten teams and awards, these were the results voted on by Big Ten coaches.
All-Big Ten First Team
Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins
Brice Williams, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue Boilermakers
Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers
John Tonje, Wisconsin Badgers
All-Big Ten Second Team
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan Wolverines
Danny Wolf, Michigan Wolverines
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes
All-Big Ten Third Team
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois Fighting Illini
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland Terrapins
Jaden Akins, Michigan State Spartans
Jase Richardson, Michigan State Spartans
Nate Bittle, Oregon Ducks
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA Bruins
Big Ten Awards
Player of the Year
Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers
Defensive Player of the Year
Ace Baldwin Jr, Penn State Nittany Lions
Freshman of the Year
Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins
Sixth Man of the Year
Will Riley, Illinois Fighting Illini
Coach of the Year
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Spartans
Assistant Coach of the Year
Doug Wojcik, Michigan State Spartans