The Big Question For Oregon After Tyran Stokes Commits To Kansas

EUGENE, Ore. – After a long recruiting process, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 men’s basketball class made his commitment on Tuesday.

Tyran Stokes previously considered the Oregon Ducks as his next destination, but he announced on Inside the NBA on ESPN that he is committing to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Tyran Stokes Choses Kansas Over Oregon

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The five-star recruit named a top-three of the Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats and the Jayhawks in November 2025. Despite the turbulent offseason the Ducks had, losing nearly every scholarship player, Oregon remained in the running for quite some time.

But early in the day on Tuesday, Matt Norlander reported that the Ducks were no longer in the mix.

While an Oregon commitment would’ve come as a shock, missing out on Stokes is a huge blow for the Ducks as coach Dana Altman tries to build his roster back up. Oregon had the advantage of being the Pacific Northwest program with the 6-7 small forward coming out of Rainier Beach, Washington. Stokes is, however, originally from Louisville, Kentucky.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self still managed to get Stokes to choose Kansas over Oregon and Kentucky.

Dana Altman Continues to Rebuild Roster

Oregon head coach Dana Altman as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks suffered an avalanche of transfer portal exits following a losing season. Notably, point guard Jackson Shelstad transferred to Louisville and forward Kwame Evans Jr. transferred to Villanova, while starting center Nate Bittle exercised his remaining eligibility.

Questions still linger regarding what Oregon does next. Stokes’ announcement rules out the program altering its short-term trajectory with a commitment from the top-ranked recruit.

Given recent history when it comes to No. 1 recruits, there’s a high probability that Stokes is a one-and-done player and heads to the NBA Draft after the conclusion of his freshman season. Even though Altman has earned commitments from plenty of four and five-star players, freshmen declaring for the NBA Draft isn’t something that’s as common in Eugene.

Altman has two blue-chip recruits coming in: four-star forward Tajh Ariza and dual-sport athlete Kendre Harrison. The program has additionally been hard at work in the transfer portal, picking up six commitments.

How Oregon Can Shift Its Roster Reconstruction

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Even if the Ducks did receive a commitment from Stokes, it wouldn’t have solved their need for long-term help at the guard position. Altman is bringing in former Kentucky guard Jasper Johnson and USC Trojans transfer Jerry Easter. Outside of the two transfers, the program doesn’t have much depth at the guard position.

The end of the Stokes recruiting saga does provide clarity into what the Ducks need to do next, especially now that they have a better grasp on where they stand with available scholarships and NIL money.

The Ducks made several pushes for coveted transfer guards but missed on their attempts. Making a big splash in the transfer portal or recruiting doesn’t necessarily equate to the right fit for Oregon. Still, the pressure is on Altman to bounce back from the program’s difficult 2025-26 season and find a recipe for long-term success.

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