Kentucky Transfer Jasper Johnson May Be The Solution To Oregon’s Biggest Need

The Oregon Ducks had to be aggressive in the transfer portal after losing key pieces like guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. They've already landed four players from the portal, but arguably none of them are bigger than Kentucky transfer Jasper Johnson. After spending one season in Lexington, Johnson landed with the Ducks in a move that makes sense for both parties.

In desperate need for a starting caliber guard after the departure of Shelstad, the Ducks land a former five-star recruit in Johnson. For Johnson, after averaging 12 minutes per game in 35 appearances for the Wildcats this past season, he’s in search of an opportunity where he can showcase himself more on the court. At Oregon, there is a real opportunity for him to earn a big role.

A perfect solution to Oregon’s backcourt issues

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) grabs a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Coming into the offseason, Oregon coach Dana Altman understood that there was going to be a pressing need in the backcourt regardless of Shelstad’s decision. Despite getting affected by injuries, the backcourt was one of the weakest units on the Ducks’ roster this past season.

Once the transfer portal opened up, Shelstad was joined by fellow guards Wei Lin and Jamari Phillips in clearing out the Ducks’ backcourt of any returning contributors from this past season. On top of seeing an exodus at the guard spot, Oregon didn’t bring in any cards from their 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon had an obvious problem to address and Johnson is the perfect solution to the issue. Altman can make a big splash by landing another starting caliber guard to join Johnson in the backcourt.

What the Ducks are getting with Jasper Johnson

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Coming out of Overtime Elite, Johnson was regarded as one of the most talented offensive players in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He was able to do plenty of things at an extremely high-level. What will be interesting to see how Johnson fits in is his usage rate at Oregon.

Johnson sells with the ball in his hands on the offensive end. Currently, the Ducks don’t have anyone on their roster that could or should be considered ball dominant. That bodes well for Johnson’s chances of coming in and trying to run the show on his terms.

Although he was playing limited minutes during his lone season in Kentucky, Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game. He made starts.

Next roster need to fix

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a call during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After adding a quality piece to the backcourt, Altman and the Ducks’ coaching staff should turn their attention to finding a veteran center that has played lots of basketball.

Oregon has a clear need at center and it only makes sense that they aggressively look to solve their roster need via the transfer portal sooner than later.

Another need could be more depth in the backcourt. Last season, not having quality guard depth really hurt Oregon down the stretch.

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