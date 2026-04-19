Oregon Ducks Make Noise in the Transfer Portal With Key Addition

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is coming off one of the worst seasons for the program in recent memory.

As a result, Dana Altman and the coaching staff entered the offseason needing to add notable talent to the roster out of the transfer portal. And on Saturday, they did just that.

Oregon Lands Kentucky Transfer Guard Jasper Johnson

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Oregon secured arguably its biggest portal commitment so far this offseason by landing Kentucky Wildcats transfer guard Jasper Johnson on Saturday.

A product of Lexington, Kentucky, Johnson now leaves his hometown Wildcats after just one season and will head across the country to Eugene, where he will potentially be a starter for Oregon next year.

In his true freshman season at Kentucky this past year, he played in 35 games -- all off the bench -- while averaging 4.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He scored in double figures five times this past season, which included a career-best 22 points in Kentucky's win over North Carolina Central in December.

Though Oregon fans might look at the numbers and question why he would be considered one of the team's top portal additions so far this offseason, Johnson is a former top-25 prospect in the 2025 class and still has another level of potential that he has yet to unlock.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The presence of elite guards like Otega Oweh, Colin Chandler and Denzel Aberdeen on Kentucky's roster also made it tough for Johnson to break through in a significant way.

Johnson, who played for the same Overtime Elite program that produced Top-10 NBA Draft picks in Amen and Ausar Thompson, was the No. 5 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 24 player overall.

His freshman season likely didn't go the way he had hoped, but Johnson now has a chance to put up some increased numbers on an Oregon team that could be in the rebuild phase over the next few years.

How the Transfer Addition Impacts Oregon

Altman and staff are certainly happy with Johnson's addition, but there is more work to do in the portal. Given that Altman admitted he wasn't good with evaluating talent last season, succeeding with the new additions is a major focus this offseason.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson dribbles against the St. John Red Storm in the first half at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Altman added that he wasn't too surprised by the portal departures of players like Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr.

"It wasn't unexpected," Altman said. "There were three guys that we really wanted back. Sean, KJ, and Jackson. We did not pull anybody's scholarship... But we are working within a budget, and some guys were going to lose their NIL totally ... Most of them were taking a reduction... We just weren't good enough this year. I made some mistakes with evaluation."

Johnson is expected to take a leap in his sophomore year and should start with Oregon, but he will have to earn that spot first.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the team's roster shapes up as the portal process continues this offseason.

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