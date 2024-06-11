Oregon's Payton Pritchard Buzzer Beater: Boston Celtics Take 2-0 NBA Finals Lead
Former Oregon Ducks star Payton Pritchard is one step closer to an NBA title. The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, 105-98, on Sunday night to gain a 2-0 series lead.
The Wizard of West Linn has struggled shooting throughout the first two games of the NBA Finals. In Game 1, Payton Pritchard put up zero points on 0-for-7 shooting, including missing all five of his 3-point attempts to go along with just two assists and two rebounds. In Game 2, he only scored three points on 1-of-2 3-point shooting to go along with just two assists, one rebound, and one steal. In 28 total minutes during this series, he has only turned the ball over just one time so at least he's got that going for him.
The former Duck did hit a spectacular buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter to gain even more momentum for his Celtics heading into the final quarter of play. Pritchard has always had the clutch gene ever since his college days and now throughout his early NBA tenure.
Payton Pritchard in late-clock shots (3 seconds or less remaining in quarter, per PBP stats):
Regular season: 13-for-36 (36.1%)
Postseason: 2-for-6 (33.3%)
The average distance on his postseason attempts is 38.3 feet.
Jrue Holiday has led the Boston Celtics to their second straight victory in the NBA Finals but this time, mostly in thanks to his offensive contributions. The UCLA product finished with a double-double (26 points on 11-for-14 shooting and 11 rebounds). He still is a maestro on the defensive end, especially when guarding Kyrie Irving.
Irving when guarded by Holiday in this series:
• 6 points (10 total matchup minutes)
• 2-for-8 field goals (25%)
• 0-for-2 three-point field goals (0%)
• 2 turnovers
He has truly been locking him down on that side of the floor.
Pritchard and the rest of the Celtics are now on their way over to Dallas for a Game 3 that takes place on tip off on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PDT on ABC at the American Airlines Arena.