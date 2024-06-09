Oregon Basketball Picks Up 2024 Jamari Phillips Commitment
A nice addition for Dana Altman and Oregon men's basketball.
The former Arizona commit Jamari Phillips committed to Oregon following a visit to Eugene just earlier this week. The Class of 2024 shooting guard attended Modesto Christian in Modesto, California and then Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona.
Phillips is a tough shot-maker who can hit threes and pull-ups in bunches. He’s a threat when playing downhill and coming off ball-screens, and can be more than a willing and capable defender when locked in on that end of the floor.
Phillips was committed to Arizona since his sophomore season but his role with the Wildcats changed when Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis, and Caleb Love all withdrew from the NBA Draft. He saw an opportunity to have a bigger role with Oregon's backcourt and the move to the Big Ten.
Tyler Dorsey also decommitted from Arizona and then committed to Oregon back in 2014. He was the 41st overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and currently plays for Fenerbahçe in Istanbul, Turkey.
Phillips is the third member of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class, joining signees Ibrahima Traore and JUCO transfer Dezdrick Lindsay. The Ducks also landed TJ Bamba (Villanova), Ra’Heim Moss (Toledo), and Brandon Angel (Stanford) through the transfer portal. The addition of Phillips gives Oregon 12 scholarship players in 2024-2025 with one open scholarship remaining.