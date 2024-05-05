Oregon Basketball’s N’Faly Dante: ‘Warrior’ Invited To NBA Draft Combine, Possible Return To Ducks?
University of Oregon men's basketball standout, N’Faly Dante is set to showcase his abilities at the 2024 NBA draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, May 12th to the 19th.
During the 2023-24 season, Dante was a force for the Ducks, shooting an impressive 69.5 percent from the field while leading the team in rebounds (202) and blocks (41).
“There’s playing to win and playing,” said Coach Dana Altman. “N’Faly Dante plays to win.”
Dante played a crucial role in getting the Ducks to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Prior to the Pac-12 tournament, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Ducks as an unlikely contender for the big dance. The only guaranteed way for Oregon to make the tournament was to win the Pac-12 championship.
In the Pac-12 tournament alone, Dante shot 83.3 percent from the field and averaged 8.3 rebounds per game.
Notably, in the championship game, Dante did not miss a basket. The center from Mali shot 12-12 from the field for a total of 25 points. The Ducks defeated Colorado 75-68, allowing them to punch their ticket for the NCAA tournament.
“When Dante is healthy and we're getting him the ball he's just unbelievable,” said coach Dana Altman following the game. “He’s a warrior, he fights his tail off”
In the 2024 NCAA tournament, Dante scored 23 points in the 87-73 victory over South Carolina and 28 points in the double overtime loss to Creighton.
“He's a difference maker,” said Altman “His resiliency over the years to go through the two surgeries that he went through and just keep battling back says a lot about his character”
Off the court, Dante’s selfless character continues. Dante is currently using his NIL money to give back to his mother, Assetou Diabate, by building her a house.
“I want to surprise her, but my brothers and sisters know,” Dante said. “As long as they’re good, I’m good. If not for what my mom did for us, we couldn’t have done anything. Everything I wished for as a kid, I had it.”
While Dante's on-court achievements and character are undeniable, a question mark hangs over his eligibility for the upcoming college season. Oregon has reportedly submitted a waiver request to the NCAA for Dante to receive an additional year of eligibility due to the 2020-21 season, where he played just six games after suffering an ACL injury.
With the NCAA's decision pending, Dante will look to impress NBA scouts at the combine, which takes place from May 12th to 19th.