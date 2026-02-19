Updated Look at Oregon Basketball's Current Recruiting Class
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are currently 9-17 with a 2-13 record in Big Ten play, and the offseason is rapidly approaching with only five remaining games in the regular season. Can Oregon coach Dana Altman's recruiting class help change the tide for the Ducks in 2026?
Tajh Ariza
Four-star forward signee Tajh Ariza from the class of 2026 is one of the better players in the country, and he is the highest-rated prospect in the Oregon Ducks' recruiting class. The Ducks have two signees at this moment, and Oregon's top prospect in the class is the son of a former NBA star.
Ariza is the son of Trevor Ariza, who spent multiple seasons in the NBA, as he participated in a game with multiple teams, including the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He is one of the longest active players in the history of the NBA.
Tajh Ariza has had the chance to learn under his father, which is great news, as he is now set to apply his skills to the next level following what has been noted as a remarkable season. He has been a top target for many, as he committed to the Ducks over many schools, including the USC Trojans, Kansas Jayhawks, and many more.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking
MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
At this moment he is rated No. 32 in the nation, according to 247Sports, which is something to monitor, as many believe he could climb the rankings.
Kendre Harrison
Four-star center and tight end signee Kendre Harrison is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to the class of 2026. Not only that, but he is a multi-sport athlete, which leads many to believe that he is one of the more exceptional athletes, which has been backed up with the use for him in not just football (primary sport), but in basketball.
Harrison is stepping up into a major role with the Oregon Ducks, as he is the second of two current signees in the rankings. Harrison currently ranks as the No. 152 prospect in the country for basketball, according to 247Sports. He is expected to become one of the better center options for the Ducks if he does end up playing multiple sports, although if he were to just play one sport it seems it would be football.
Harrison will be monitored closely on both sides, as an injury could handicap two sports, but assuming he stays healthy for his college career, the talented prospect has the chance to prove exactly why the Ducks pushed as hard as they did to land him.
With a smaller recruiting class, Altman and the Ducks will likely rely on the transfer portal to fill out the roster before next season.
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_