Oregon Receives Good Recruiting News Amid Dana Altman's Worst Season

The Oregon Ducks under coach Dana Altman are having their worst season in his coaching tenure in the Pacific Northwest, taking over the program back in 2010. The Ducks are currently in last place in the Big Ten Conference standings with a 1-12 conference record, 8-16 overall.

There is chatter about whether this should be Altman's final season at Oregon. What may allow him to go for one more round is the incoming 2026 recruiting class, which has the chance to get even more talented with one player who recently asked for his release from coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm out of the Big East Conference.

Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard from Arlington, Virginia, is now back on the recruiting board. St. John’s currently has zero commitments in the 2026 class after his decision.

The 6-5 and 196-pound prospect out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia, considered the Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, and Villanova Wildcats before originally committing to the Red Storm back in November.

In his senior season with the Cold Hearts of Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points on a 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the regular season.

Playing with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this past summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels in large volumes, along with his willingness to share the ball.

According to Rivals, Oumiddoch is ranked as the No. 58 overall recruit in the nation, No. 15 player at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Georgia.

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

In Altman's 2026 recruiting class, he has received commitments from four-star forward Tajh Ariza, the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and three-star forward Kendre Harrison. Oumiddoch went on his official visit to Matthew Knight Arena with Ariza on the weekend of Sept. 5.

Harrison, a five-star tight end recruit on the gridiron, also plans on playing football for coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.

The No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country, five-star forward Tyran Stokes, with Rainer Beach in Seattle, Washington, has an upcoming decision that will make waves across the college basketball scene. Stokes is deciding between the Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Washington Huskies, and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Stokes has the tools to be a game-changer for any program and the potential to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Per Rivals, Ariza ranks No. 37 nationally and No. 14 for his position. As for Harrison, he places at No. 130 nationally.

Oregon owns the No. 24-ranked 2026 class in the nation. The Ducks are No. 7 in the Big Ten team recruiting rankings. No. 1 is the USC Trojans, both in basketball and football.