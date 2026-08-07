Oregon Updates Non-Conference Schedule With New Opponent

In the 2028 non-conference schedule, the Oregon Ducks have added a matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets from the Mid-American Conference, in which they will play their first season as a football-only member starting in the 2026 season. Sacramento State had previously been with the Big Sky Conference since 1996.

The Hornets, led by first-year head coach Alonzo Carter, just made the official jump from the FCS to the FBS on July 1, 2026.

Sep 16, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Sept. 9, 2028, meeting at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, will be the first ever between the two college football programs.

This clash is helping replace the canceled home-and-home series with the Baylor Bears out of the Big 12 Conference. The Bears were planning to come over to the Pacific Northwest in 2028 after the Ducks were scheduled to play Baylor in Waco, Texas in 2027.

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard leads drills during fall camp at Reser Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Corvallis, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rest of Oregon Ducks' 2028 Non-Conference Schedule

The rest of Oregon's 2028 non-conference slate contains a home matchup against the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 2, 2028, in the season opener and a road matchup at rival Oregon State Beavers inside Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on Sept. 16, 2028.

Similar to Sacramento State, North Dakota State left the Missouri Valley Football Conference and joined the Mountain West Conference for football only. The Bison will be competing in their first season as an FBS program in 2026.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2026, 2027, 2029 Non-Conference Opponents for Oregon

In the fall, the Ducks first three games of the 2026 season look like this:

vs. Boise State Broncos in Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS

at Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN

vs. Portland State Vikings in Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network

In 2027, the non-conference schedule has Oregon not leaving their home state.

vs. Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 4, 2027

vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 11, 2027

vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 18, 2027

Going all the way down to 2029, the Ducks have their three non-conference spots filled as well, while staying put in the Emerald City.

vs. Portland State Vikings on Sept. 1, 2029

vs. Utah State Aggies on Sept. 8, 2029

vs. Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 15, 2029

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