Oregon Updates Non-Conference Schedule With New Opponent
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In the 2028 non-conference schedule, the Oregon Ducks have added a matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets from the Mid-American Conference, in which they will play their first season as a football-only member starting in the 2026 season. Sacramento State had previously been with the Big Sky Conference since 1996.
The Hornets, led by first-year head coach Alonzo Carter, just made the official jump from the FCS to the FBS on July 1, 2026.
The Sept. 9, 2028, meeting at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, will be the first ever between the two college football programs.
This clash is helping replace the canceled home-and-home series with the Baylor Bears out of the Big 12 Conference. The Bears were planning to come over to the Pacific Northwest in 2028 after the Ducks were scheduled to play Baylor in Waco, Texas in 2027.
Rest of Oregon Ducks' 2028 Non-Conference Schedule
The rest of Oregon's 2028 non-conference slate contains a home matchup against the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 2, 2028, in the season opener and a road matchup at rival Oregon State Beavers inside Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on Sept. 16, 2028.
Similar to Sacramento State, North Dakota State left the Missouri Valley Football Conference and joined the Mountain West Conference for football only. The Bison will be competing in their first season as an FBS program in 2026.
2026, 2027, 2029 Non-Conference Opponents for Oregon
In the fall, the Ducks first three games of the 2026 season look like this:
- vs. Boise State Broncos in Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS
- at Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN
- vs. Portland State Vikings in Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network
In 2027, the non-conference schedule has Oregon not leaving their home state.
- vs. Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 4, 2027
- vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 11, 2027
- vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 18, 2027
Going all the way down to 2029, the Ducks have their three non-conference spots filled as well, while staying put in the Emerald City.
- vs. Portland State Vikings on Sept. 1, 2029
- vs. Utah State Aggies on Sept. 8, 2029
- vs. Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 15, 2029
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.