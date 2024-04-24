Oregon Basketball Kwame Evans Jr. Returning To Ducks: N’Faly Dante Next?
Forward Kwame Evans Jr. will return for his sophomore season with the 2024-25 Oregon Ducks basketball team. The fourth-highest recruit in Oregon history, Evans Jr. announced his decision for “Round 2” in Eugene on social media.
In his freshman year, Evans played in all 36 games, making 29 starts. His obvious talent was on display in his first conference game against USC, when he scored a season-high 22 points.
More good news regarding Oregon basketball…
Oregon is requesting an additional year of eligibility for the Ducks’ star center N’Faly Dante, according to James Crepea of the Oregonian. The waiver request is for the 2020-21 season, when Dante suffered an ACL injury and played in six games for coach Dana Altman’s Duck basketball team.
Altman praised Dante and fellow senior Jermaine Couisnard’s ability to fight through adversity all last season.
“They're just great guys. They're easy to work with. They listen. They try to do what I ask them to do…” Altman said during the Ducks’ NCAA Tournament run. “They've carried us. I just tried to stay out of the way… As good as any of the great leaders that we've had, Payton Pritchard, Eugene Omoruyi. Nolan Brooks. They're as good as any leaders we've had."
A Dante return would be a major boost for the 2024-25 Duck basketball team. Named Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Dante willed Oregon into an NCAA Tournament run to the Round of 32. Last season, he led the Pac-12 Conference in field goal percentage (.695 FG%), ranked second in blocks (1.9), third in steals (1.7) and fourth in rebounds (9.2.)
The veteran Dante plus budding star Evans Jr. would be a clutch combo for the Ducks’ inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.