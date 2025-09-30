Analyzing Oregon Ducks' Chances at Landing 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has produced multiple NBA players, but the most recent time a son of an NBA player played for the program was during the 2018-19 season when Bol Bol--son of NBA legend Manute Bol--played just nine games for the Ducks.
This time around coach Dana Altman and his staff are pursuing Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA player Trevor Ariza.
On Sept. 27. the class of 2026 recruit narrowed down his long list of schools to just two--being the Oregon Ducks, and USC.
What Could Ariza Bring To Oregon?
Ariza is a 6-9, 195-pound small forward that is four-star recruit according to Rivals industry ranking. The California native is regarded as the fifth ranked recruit in the state, and 14th nationally.
Landing a recruit like Ariza would be huge for kickstarting the Ducks' recruitment class--as of right now the only commit in the class of 2026 is power forward, Kendre Harrison, who is a dual-sport athlete and is mainly chose Oregon due to his heavy recruitment from coach Dan Lanning to play tight end for the football team.
Ariza is known for his ability to stretch floor and play all three levels, he can be trusted to handle to ball, facilitate, and score in all facets. Due to his size and potential Ariza could play a huge role in filling the shoes of Oregon player's who plan on jumping to the pros or are running out of eligibility.
What Does He Want In A Program?
Before narrowing down his list he had blue-chip programs like North Carolina, Kansas, and Kentucky on his list, yet he went in another direction with picking two brand new Big Ten programs.
Both Oregon and USC must have created scenarios that are fitting to his goal of becoming a professional basketball player, as he told Rivals' that he is essentially a 'one-and-done'.
“Really, I’m looking for a welcoming environment. I’m also looking for coaches that are going to hold me accountable and develop me, because I’m not trying to stay in college for more than a year. I’m trying to get in and get out," Ariza said. "So I want to play for someone who has the same vision as me. I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me."
The main difference between for Oregon and USC is that the 'one-and-done' mindset hasn't been a staple for the Ducks in recent years-- the last players to do so were Bol, and Loius King after the 2018-2019 season.
However USC has just facilitated that environment with guards Isaiah Collier, and Bronny James declaring for the NBA draft after their freshman season (2023-24).
In the era of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), coaches like Altman are having to adjust both financially and schematically in order to tailor to a players desires that could overall boost the success of the program.
For Ariza it seems he truly just wants to focus on his craft while in college, and maximize his time to further develop his skill set to fit into professional schemes.
“I’m comfortable playing in a pro-style-type offense. I like to space the floor, run some sets, get out and run, and be around people who just know how to play ball,” Ariza said.
Oregon has and will continue to be known as a program that can develop NBA players under Altman and his staff, but Ariza's recruitment will ultimately depend on where he can make an immediate impact in order to showcase his abilities to NBA scouts.
Ariza still has time until both his senior season at St. John Bosco and the deadline to make his commitment. The Ducks' lone commit could be the key point in Ariza's decision to leave his home state, and make a name for himself at Oregon.