Oregon Ducks Showing Interest in Four-Star LSU Transfer

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team and coach Dana Altman have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. A total of eight Ducks have left in the portal, and four have joined to this point.

Another player that could join the incoming group of transfers is LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Oregon Ducks Interested in Jalen Reece

Feb 14, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Jalen Reece (2) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Jalen Reece is a 6-0, 185-pound guard that is rated as a four-star transfer in the portal. Reece signed out of high school with LSU as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 point guard in his class per 247Sports.

In his lone season with the Tigers in 2025-26 as a true freshman, Reece averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game. He played in 32 games with an average of 23.8 minutes logged. One of the potential suitors to be Reece’s next team are the Ducks.

Source: Texas A&M’s Bucky McMillan was in to see LSU transfer guard Jalen Reece today, and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is expected to see him tomorrow.



Reece is also receiving interest from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Dayton, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Charlotte, Villanova,… https://t.co/W0tggST619 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

“Texas A&M’s Bucky McMillan was in to see LSU transfer guard Jalen Reece today, and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is expected to see him tomorrow,” On3’s Joe Tipton reported on X. “Reece is also receiving interest from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Dayton, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Charlotte, Villanova, Arizona State, Wale Forest, and others.”

Oregon in the Portal

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., center, celebrates after getting fouled as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will look a lot different when they take the court next season compared to what they looked last like season. Here are the eight players that have entered the portal to this point:

Jackson Shelstad, Guard

Kwame Evans Jr., Forward

Jamari Phillips, Guard

Efe Vatan, Forward

Ege Demir, Center

JJ Frakes, Guard

Dezdrick Lindsay, Forward

Devon Pryor, Forward

The two biggest losses considering their past production for Oregon are Shelstad and Evans. Behind leading scorer in center Nate Bittle, Shelstad and Evans averaged the second and third moat points for Oregon in 2025-26. Shelstad averaged 15.6 per game and Evans 13.3. Both are now gone with Shelstad transferring to the Louisville Cardinals and Evans transferring to the Villanova Wildcats.

Oregon will need to hit on the their incoming transfers, of which there are currently four:

Tyrone Riley, Forward

Jasper Johnson, Guard

Andrew Meadow, Forward

Pharaoh Compton, Forward

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2025-26 was the worst season Oregon has had under Altman since he took over at the helm. The Ducks finished 12-20 overall with a record in Big Ten conference play of 5-15 and tied for 15th in the league. Oregon missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Despite the struggles last season, if there's ever a day in age in college basketball to do a complete 180 in one offseason, it's now. With the amount of players in the transfer portal, teams can revamp their roster in a matter of weeks. However, it's not just about getting the best available players in the portal, it's getting ones that can mesh well with each other.

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