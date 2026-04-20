Oregon Ducks Showing Interest in Four-Star LSU Transfer
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The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team and coach Dana Altman have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. A total of eight Ducks have left in the portal, and four have joined to this point.
Another player that could join the incoming group of transfers is LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Oregon Ducks Interested in Jalen Reece
Jalen Reece is a 6-0, 185-pound guard that is rated as a four-star transfer in the portal. Reece signed out of high school with LSU as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 point guard in his class per 247Sports.
In his lone season with the Tigers in 2025-26 as a true freshman, Reece averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game. He played in 32 games with an average of 23.8 minutes logged. One of the potential suitors to be Reece’s next team are the Ducks.
“Texas A&M’s Bucky McMillan was in to see LSU transfer guard Jalen Reece today, and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is expected to see him tomorrow,” On3’s Joe Tipton reported on X. “Reece is also receiving interest from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Dayton, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Charlotte, Villanova, Arizona State, Wale Forest, and others.”
Oregon in the Portal
The Ducks will look a lot different when they take the court next season compared to what they looked last like season. Here are the eight players that have entered the portal to this point:
Jackson Shelstad, Guard
Kwame Evans Jr., Forward
Jamari Phillips, Guard
Efe Vatan, Forward
Ege Demir, Center
JJ Frakes, Guard
Dezdrick Lindsay, Forward
Devon Pryor, Forward
The two biggest losses considering their past production for Oregon are Shelstad and Evans. Behind leading scorer in center Nate Bittle, Shelstad and Evans averaged the second and third moat points for Oregon in 2025-26. Shelstad averaged 15.6 per game and Evans 13.3. Both are now gone with Shelstad transferring to the Louisville Cardinals and Evans transferring to the Villanova Wildcats.
Oregon will need to hit on the their incoming transfers, of which there are currently four:
Tyrone Riley, Forward
Jasper Johnson, Guard
Andrew Meadow, Forward
Pharaoh Compton, Forward
2025-26 was the worst season Oregon has had under Altman since he took over at the helm. The Ducks finished 12-20 overall with a record in Big Ten conference play of 5-15 and tied for 15th in the league. Oregon missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Despite the struggles last season, if there's ever a day in age in college basketball to do a complete 180 in one offseason, it's now. With the amount of players in the transfer portal, teams can revamp their roster in a matter of weeks. However, it's not just about getting the best available players in the portal, it's getting ones that can mesh well with each other.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1