Oregon Football 2024 Schedule: Three Make-Or-Break Games To Contend for CFP
Can the Oregon football team control their playoff destiny with wins in three of the toughest games on the 2024 schedule?
There is no doubt the Ducks have the talent to be a contender for the Big Ten Conference championship. That said, there are three opponents that will have something to say about that, starting with Pac-12 conference rival turned Big Ten rival, Washington.
3. Washington Huskies travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene on November 30
While there are other teams that may present a challenge to the Ducks, this matchup continues a rivalry from the old Pac-12 and is always a hard-fought game. Oregon has the advantage of a bye week before this game, giving the Ducks a chance to get healthy as they look to avenge two losses to the Huskies last year, including the Pac-12 championship game.
2. Oregon travels to Ann Arbor and the Big House on November 2nd to face the Michigan Wolverines
Michigan is coming off a tremendous 2023-2024 campaign as they went undefeated and bested Washington for the national championship. The Wolverines face the upcoming season with a new head coach, starting quarterback and running back with other assorted fresh faces on both sides of the ball. The question is, how fast can Michigan bring this team together so that they are playing with talent rather than relying on a storied culture of top-notch football.
1. The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Autzen Stadium Eugene on October 12
The biggest game on the Ducks’ schedule is no surprise. It’s the game that could go a long way in determining a Big Ten champion. The Buckeyes have added significant talent this off-season through the transfer portal and success in recruiting high quality players.
If the talent matchup alone wasn’t enough, consider that former Duck coach, Chip Kelly, is the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Kelly will again walk the Oregon sideline. Suffice to say, Kelly will have some surprises for the Ducks and they will have some twists of their own for Kelly’s offense. These two teams have met 10 times, with Ohio State winning nine. Oregon looks to use the Autzen Stadium advantage to start a new rivalry with a Ducks’ victory.
