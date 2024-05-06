Oregon Football: Top Physical Team In New Big Ten Conference?
As the Oregon Ducks enter their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference, skepticism surrounds whether the Ducks football team can match the physicality of the new conference. How will the former Pac-12 conference teams of Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington handle the defensive focused conference play?
The Ducks have beefed up the trenches this offseason with transfer portal additions of former Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, former Houston defensive lineman Ja’Maree Caldwell and former Indiana offensive lineman Mathew Bedford.
Oregon’s transfer portal class is No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 in all of college football.
Oregon’s spring game is also an indication that the Ducks will be ready for the Big Ten fight. Some college football teams do not tackle during their spring football games but the Ducks went full-go on tackling (minus the quarterbacks.)
After the spring game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on the importance of grit and preparation.
"Football requires a certain level of effort and physicality and that doesn't happen by accident," Lanning said. "You have to practice it. Are we smart with our players? Yeah, absolutely. But we want to take advantage of every opportunity on the field."
Is it an overreaction to say Oregon will be one of the most physical teams in the Big Ten?
“I think come Big Ten play, Oregon will be more than equipped to take on its opponents,” wrote ESPN in an analysis of top college football storylines.
In 2023, Oregon's offensive line was one of the nation's best, leading the FBS with just four sacks allowed. The Ducks were also the nation's top-graded pass-blocking team by Pro Football Focus at 89.7.
A look at the new Ducks that transferred in that will add to Oregon’s tenacity in the tranches…
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon: Transferred from Michigan State. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, the redshirt junior emerged as a formidable force on Michigan State's defensive line last season with 40 tackles.
Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Transferred from Indiana. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman started 38 of 41 games for the Hoosiers over the last five seasons. Bedford flipped his committment to Oregon from Colorado.
Defensive lineman Ja'Maree Caldwell: Transferred from Houston. While at Houston, the 6-foot-1, 325-pounder mostly played the two interior tackle positions, but also was effective when shifted to the left side of the defensive line. During his two years and 20 games at Houston, he recorded 39 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. The redshirt junior has one season left of eligibility.