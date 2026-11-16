Coach Dan Lanning secured another late addition to his recruiting class on Nov. 16. The No. 16 Oregon Ducks received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Relando Jefferson IV, a recruit who’s been on the rise down the stretch of the 2027 cycle.

Jefferson’s commitment pushes the Ducks’ 2027 class to 26 commitments as Early Signing Day nears.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Lands Late Four-Star Commit

Jefferson chose the Ducks over the BYU Cougars, the Arizona Wildcats, the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Oregon State Beavers, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Oregon won the West Coast recruiting battle over Jefferson’s local option, the Bulldogs, and the Ducks’ rivals, the Beavers.

The receiver is considered a three-star by both ESPN and 247Sports, but Rivals lists him as a four-star and the No. 37 receiver as he continues to surge as a recruit. Jefferson went from being unranked earlier in the cycle to becoming a blue-chip in Monday’s updated Rivals 300.

Per Rivals reporter Brandon Huffman, Jefferson was set to visit the Ducks during Lanning’s big recruiting weekend against the Michigan Wolverines. The FAA ground stop, however, prevented Jefferson from going, but he still made the choice to commit, with his previous visit to Eugene being for the Oct. 31 Northwestern win.

Jefferson is up to 58 receptions for 1,197 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games played in 2026, per MaxPreps. He currently stars for Fresno’s Central East, where current Oregon freshman running back Brandon Smith competed in high school. Smith and Jefferson didn’t overlap as high school teammates, though, with Jefferson previously playing at Clovis West in 2025.

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Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant was present during Oakland Activities Association Football Media Day on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Rochester High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas continue to stack the Ducks’ wide receiver position. Oregon holds the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten for 2027 and the No. 4 overall class by both Rivals and 247Sports.

The receiver recruiting is a big reason for the Ducks’ high ranking. Leading the way are five-star receivers, Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb. Then, the Ducks have two-way weapon Tae Walden Jr., a four-star who could play receiver as well as cornerback. Three-star Happy Valley, Oregon, receiver Malachi Garlington joins Jefferson in rounding out the receiver recruits.

Jefferson will certainly have competition to get on the field as a true freshman. Not only does he face competition from within his own recruiting class, but former five-star and 2025 No. 1 receiver recruit Dakorien Moore could return as a junior.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also former five-star receivers Gatlin Bair and Jalen Lott, who would just be sophomores, as well as 2026 four-star Messiah Hampton. Jeremiah McClellan, who is coming off a 105-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Wolverines, will additionally have eligibility remaining.

But one thing is certain: Lanning and Douglas are turning around the Ducks’ receiver recruiting fortunes since taking over in Eugene. Oregon has earned a five-star receiver commitment in each of the last five cycles, with the blue-chip depth in 2027 serving as evidence of the program’s ability to haul in top talent at the position.

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