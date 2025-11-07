Oregon Ducks Receive Major Kwame Evans Jr. Injury Update vs. Rice
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start, coming off a win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 60-59. In the matchup against Hawaii, forward Kwame Evans Jr. exited the game early with what looked like a knee injury.
Ahead of Oregon's Friday-night matchup against the Rice Owls, CBS Sports’ college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on social media that Evans will be good to go for the Ducks as they take on the Owls. Not only will Evans give Oregon a much-needed boost with guard Jackson Shelstad out, the news is also a relief knowing Evans avoided a seroius injury to his knee.
Evan Exits Game vs. Hawaii
In the second half of the matchup against Hawaii, Evans went down with what looked to be a knee injury. Evans was seen holding his left knee after going down and had to be assisted off the floor and into the locker room.
Fortunately for Oregon, the injury may have looked worse than it is, with his availability for Rice being good to go.
After the win against Hawaii, Oregon coach Dana Altman provided a positive update on Evans, and appeared to be right in his quick analysis of the injury.
“I’m not sure where he’s at…I don’t think it’s too serious,” Altman said on the postgame radio. “I don’t know that for a fact, but he was walking around in the locker room.”
Oregon is already without guard Jackson Shelstad, who suffered a broken right hand in October and is trending towards a mid-November return. Evan and the Ducks lucked out by avoiding a significant injury and losing another player.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon's Game Vs. The Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
MORE: Injury Status of Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski In Flux Before Oregon Game
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Before exiting the game against Hawaii, Evans scored seven points and had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. It was a close game, with Oregon winning by just one point, but an 18-point game by guard Takai Simpkins helped the Ducks start the season with a win.
Evans Entering Big Year Three
Evans is in his third season with the Oregon Ducks and is entering a critical year. In the 2023-2024 season, Evans played in 36 games, starting in 29. Last season, the forward played in 35 games, but started in just three. After starting against Hawaii in the team’s opener, Evans was given the chance to show he can be a playmaker for the Ducks this season.
Evans finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 16.3 minutes, 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists last year.
Ahead of the season opener, Evans discussed what he is looking for out of the 2025 season.
"Just refining my game. I mean, being more consistent, shooting the ball as well. Just getting a lot of shots up from the perimeter,” Evans said during a press conference. “Getting stronger, really. Just getting better around the rim and just trying to tighten up my game and get my confidence really.”
Evans entered the season with a set goal and will continue to be a player to watch for this season for the Oregon Ducks. The junior forward has a chance to earn more playing time this season and continue to grow as an athlete. Despite exiting in the second half against Hawaii, Evans finished the game as the leader in assists with 3.0.
By being healthy, Evans can continue to help Oregon win as the Ducks look to make it back to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
The Oregon Ducks and Rice Owls will face off at Matthew Knight Arena in Oregon at 7 p.m. PT.