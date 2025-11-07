Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receive Major Kwame Evans Jr. Injury Update vs. Rice

Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. exited the season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors with an apparent knee injury in the win. The Ducks received a major injury update ahead of their next game against the Rice Owls.

Angela Miele

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start, coming off a win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 60-59. In the matchup against Hawaii, forward Kwame Evans Jr. exited the game early with what looked like a knee injury.

Ahead of Oregon's Friday-night matchup against the Rice Owls, CBS Sports’ college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on social media that Evans will be good to go for the Ducks as they take on the Owls. Not only will Evans give Oregon a much-needed boost with guard Jackson Shelstad out, the news is also a relief knowing Evans avoided a seroius injury to his knee.

Evan Exits Game vs. Hawaii

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman Kwame Evans Jr. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Rice Owls Big Ten College Basketball Mattew Knight Arena
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

In the second half of the matchup against Hawaii, Evans went down with what looked to be a knee injury. Evans was seen holding his left knee after going down and had to be assisted off the floor and into the locker room.

Fortunately for Oregon, the injury may have looked worse than it is, with his availability for Rice being good to go.

After the win against Hawaii, Oregon coach Dana Altman provided a positive update on Evans, and appeared to be right in his quick analysis of the injury.

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman Kwame Evans Jr. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Rice Owls Big Ten College Basketball Mattew Knight Arena
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I’m not sure where he’s at…I don’t think it’s too serious,” Altman said on the postgame radio. “I don’t know that for a fact, but he was walking around in the locker room.”

Oregon is already without guard Jackson Shelstad, who suffered a broken right hand in October and is trending towards a mid-November return. Evan and the Ducks lucked out by avoiding a significant injury and losing another player.

MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon's Game Vs. The Iowa Hawkeyes

MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game

MORE: Injury Status of Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski In Flux Before Oregon Game

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Before exiting the game against Hawaii, Evans scored seven points and had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. It was a close game, with Oregon winning by just one point, but an 18-point game by guard Takai Simpkins helped the Ducks start the season with a win.

Evans Entering Big Year Three

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman Kwame Evans Jr. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Rice Owls Big Ten College Basketball Mattew Knight Arena
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) and Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) talk during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Evans is in his third season with the Oregon Ducks and is entering a critical year. In the 2023-2024 season, Evans played in 36 games, starting in 29. Last season, the forward played in 35 games, but started in just three. After starting against Hawaii in the team’s opener, Evans was given the chance to show he can be a playmaker for the Ducks this season.

Evans finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 16.3 minutes, 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists last year.

Ahead of the season opener, Evans discussed what he is looking for out of the 2025 season.

"Just refining my game. I mean, being more consistent, shooting the ball as well. Just getting a lot of shots up from the perimeter,” Evans said during a press conference. “Getting stronger, really. Just getting better around the rim and just trying to tighten up my game and get my confidence really.”

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman Kwame Evans Jr. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Rice Owls Big Ten College Basketball Mattew Knight Arena
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (9) and Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) high-five during a timeout during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Evans entered the season with a set goal and will continue to be a player to watch for this season for the Oregon Ducks. The junior forward has a chance to earn more playing time this season and continue to grow as an athlete. Despite exiting in the second half against Hawaii, Evans finished the game as the leader in assists with 3.0.

By being healthy, Evans can continue to help Oregon win as the Ducks look to make it back to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Oregon Ducks and Rice Owls will face off at Matthew Knight Arena in Oregon at 7 p.m. PT.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Basketball