Iowa Hawkeyes Are Going All In Against Oregon With Theme And Uniforms
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It is setting up to be a big matchup with a College Football Playoff appearance on the line. To add to the anticipation in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are holding a blackout theme to add to the already intense atmosphere.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz revealed on "Hawk Talk" that the team will be wearing all-black uniforms for the matchup. After the news of Iowa’s uniforms was released, 247Sports’ David Eickholt revealed that a couple of players "let it slip" that it would be a blackout against Oregon.
The blackout will set the tone for the highly anticipated matchup. As of Tuesday before the matchup, it was announced that Kinnick Stadium would be sold out. The stadium is a 69,250-seat venue, setting up a hostile environment for the Oregon Ducks to play in.
While the Hawkeyes will be wearing all black, the Oregon Ducks revealed they will be wearing white and green on the road against Iowa. The jersey will be white with green lettering, with green pants and a green helmet. The helmet will also feature white wings for the first time in program history.
What’s At Stake For Oregon
The Oregon Ducks enter the matchup against Iowa with a 7-1 record, going 4-1 in the Big Ten. While the Hawkeyes have two losses, Iowa also holds a 4 -1 Big Ten record.
One reason the Oregon Ducks stand at No. 9 in the first CFP ranking is due to their strength of schedule. While their only loss is against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, a second loss could greatly hurt the Ducks’ chances of making the playoff.
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have two losses, but taking down the No. 9 team would greatly increase their chances of making the CFP. While it may take more than just a win against Oregon, defeating the Ducks would keep Iowa's postseason hopes alive, and the Hawkeyes are hoping to use the crowd to their advantage.
Oregon’s Proven To Win In Hostile environments
Playing at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium during a Black Out will not be easy for the Ducks, but Oregon has proven this season that the team can win in hostile environments, and the program could do it again.
In week 5, the Oregon Ducks traveled to University Park to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. While the Nittany Lions have since struggled this season, Oregon played Penn State when the program was undefeated, and it was their annual White Out.
The Penn State White Out is known as one of the most hostile environments in college sports, yet the Oregon Ducks won the game 30-24, knocking down the then No. 3 team in the nation.
Beaver Stadium is also much larger than Kinnick Stadium, with the standard capacity being 106,572. If the Ducks were able to defeat Penn State on the road during the White Out, Oregon can do it again against Iowa.
Setting Up To Be Physical Matchup
The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most balanced teams in college football, but the game could come down to the defensive performance of both teams in week 10. Oregon and Iowa both have top-ranked defenses, and the game could come down to who wins in the trenches.
Per ESPN, Oregon has a stop rate of 78.2 percent. Iowa’s stop rate is right below Oregon's at 77.6 percent. Oregon’s offense will have to find a way to get past the Hawkeyes’ tough defense and look to get on the board early.
The Ducks rank No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 30 in the nation for rushing yards per game (114.75). The team has allowed just 12 total touchdowns this season. Oregon will have to keep playing at a high level to take down Iowa on the road.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. PT.