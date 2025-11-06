Ducks Digest

Iowa Hawkeyes Are Going All In Against Oregon With Theme And Uniforms

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will play the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes in a game where a College Football Playoff appearance may be on the line. While hosting the Ducks, Iowa is looking to hold a Black Out at Kinnick Stadium to add to the hostility Oregon will face.

Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium. The victory would the 200th of Ferentz’s Big Ten career. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It is setting up to be a big matchup with a College Football Playoff appearance on the line. To add to the anticipation in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are holding a blackout theme to add to the already intense atmosphere.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz revealed on "Hawk Talk" that the team will be wearing all-black uniforms for the matchup. After the news of Iowa’s uniforms was released, 247Sports’ David Eickholt revealed that a couple of players "let it slip" that it would be a blackout against Oregon.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The blackout will set the tone for the highly anticipated matchup. As of Tuesday before the matchup, it was announced that Kinnick Stadium would be sold out. The stadium is a 69,250-seat venue, setting up a hostile environment for the Oregon Ducks to play in.

While the Hawkeyes will be wearing all black, the Oregon Ducks revealed they will be wearing white and green on the road against Iowa. The jersey will be white with green lettering, with green pants and a green helmet. The helmet will also feature white wings for the first time in program history.

What’s At Stake For Oregon

The Oregon Ducks enter the matchup against Iowa with a 7-1 record, going 4-1 in the Big Ten. While the Hawkeyes have two losses, Iowa also holds a 4 -1 Big Ten record.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One reason the Oregon Ducks stand at No. 9 in the first CFP ranking is due to their strength of schedule. While their only loss is against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, a second loss could greatly hurt the Ducks’ chances of making the playoff.

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have two losses, but taking down the No. 9 team would greatly increase their chances of making the CFP. While it may take more than just a win against Oregon, defeating the Ducks would keep Iowa's postseason hopes alive, and the Hawkeyes are hoping to use the crowd to their advantage.

Oregon’s Proven To Win In Hostile environments

Playing at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium during a Black Out will not be easy for the Ducks, but Oregon has proven this season that the team can win in hostile environments, and the program could do it again.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In week 5, the Oregon Ducks traveled to University Park to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. While the Nittany Lions have since struggled this season, Oregon played Penn State when the program was undefeated, and it was their annual White Out.

The Penn State White Out is known as one of the most hostile environments in college sports, yet the Oregon Ducks won the game 30-24, knocking down the then No. 3 team in the nation.

Beaver Stadium is also much larger than Kinnick Stadium, with the standard capacity being 106,572. If the Ducks were able to defeat Penn State on the road during the White Out, Oregon can do it again against Iowa.

Setting Up To Be Physical Matchup

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most balanced teams in college football, but the game could come down to the defensive performance of both teams in week 10. Oregon and Iowa both have top-ranked defenses, and the game could come down to who wins in the trenches.

Per ESPN, Oregon has a stop rate of 78.2 percent. Iowa’s stop rate is right below Oregon's at 77.6 percent. Oregon’s offense will have to find a way to get past the Hawkeyes’ tough defense and look to get on the board early.

The Ducks rank No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 30 in the nation for rushing yards per game (114.75). The team has allowed just 12 total touchdowns this season. Oregon will have to keep playing at a high level to take down Iowa on the road.

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Published
