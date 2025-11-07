Joel Klatt Names Biggest Concern For Oregon Ducks' Playoff Hopes
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks have been one of the most dominant teams in college football, with their one loss being against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. While Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are having a big season, their November schedule is challenging.
With four games to go, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt believes the Oregon Ducks are a team to watch to fall out of the top 10, and potentially risk missing out on a College Football Playoff appearance. It is not that Klatt does not believe in Oregon, but it is the Ducks' challenging schedule to close out the season.
“Oregon has a ridiculously difficult November. Oregon has to go to Kinnick. It looks like it could be rain, sleet, nasty weather in Iowa on Saturday. They’ve got a USC team coming to town. And then they’ve got to go to Washington. So, of all the teams in the top 10, the team that I think is actually the most likely to lose a game or maybe even two is Oregon,” Klatt said.
“And I think very highly of Oregon and Dan Lanning and that staff and that team. Do I think that they’re going to lose? Probably not. They’re going to be favored in all of those games. But at Washington is a scary proposition. Washington owns Oregon in Husky Stadium. At Iowa is no Picnic,” Klatt continued.
Oregon has four games to go, and each one will likely be a must-win scenario for the Ducks. Of the four remaining opponents, three are ranked.
Oregon’s Remaining Schedule
- @ No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- No. 19 USC Trojans
- @ No. 23 Washington Huskies
Iowa will be the furthest the Ducks will travel in November, with the only other away game being at Washington. With three ranked opponents, all looking to win out to make a push for the CFP, the Oregon Ducks could see an upset loss at some point in November.
The Oregon Ducks will first take on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. It is set to be another rainy game for the Ducks, and Kinnick Stadium is not an easy place to play. The Hawkeyes hold a 6-2 record, and a win against Oregon would keep Iowa in the conversation for a CFP appearance.
On Friday, Nov. 14, the Ducks will return to Autzen Stadium and play the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This is the easiest opponent remaining on Oregon’s schedule, but as a Friday game, it will be a short week after the Ducks had just played in Iowa City. Minnesota holds a 6-3 record and cannot be counted out.
On Nov. 22, the Oregon Ducks will face the USC Trojans, who have been having a big season as well. The Trojans hold a 6-2 record, and are a team that, if they win out the rest of the season, could be in contention for a spot in the CFP. It will be the final home game for Oregon, and likely another must-win game.
Oregon will close out the season against the Washington Huskies on the road. Klatt’s main point in discussing this matchup is Oregon’s poor record on the road against Washington, 18-28-1. The last time Oregon played at Washington was in 2023, with the Huskies getting the win.
Washington holds a 6-2 record, one of the losses being against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. While Oregon may be favored heading into the game, the Huskies could pull off a major upset as the home team.
The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster, but have to play through a challenging November schedule. If the Ducks win out, Oregon should be in a good position to make a CFP run, but one loss could greatly affect the team's ranking.
Oregon and Iowa will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Kinnick Stadium.