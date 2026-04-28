One Detail In Dante Moore’s Summer Plans Stands Out

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore detailed his plans now that spring football is over, and one detail stands out.

Complacency is the enemy for Oregon this offseason, as Moore leads one of the most talented rosters in college football into a promising 2026 season.

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | Oreogn Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Moore showed off his arm strength during the Oregon spring game, but perhaps more importantly, he showed command: directing the offense, operating with confidence and obvious joy while continuing to look more comfortable as the Ducks transition into a new era with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

But what Moore said after spring may have been even more telling than what he showed on the field.

Dante Moore's Offseason Plans

When discussing the months ahead, Moore did not focus only on his own film study, playbook work or refining mechanics.... or golf.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Spring ball is now officially over. We’re going down into summer workouts, I’m gonna be watching a film from these past practices. I’ll be going through the install of the playbook. Talking with Coach Mehringer, seeing the things that were great, that we were bad at just to work on," Moore said.

"We have a lot of improvement as a whole, but it’s gonna be nice, so it’s time for golf too. I’m excited for that. Golf is gonna be for sure something I'm doing every day. When it comes to handling business, I’m for sure gonna be making sure that I'm knocking out my routine, thing I need to do to make sure I’m on the same page and getting everybody on the same page, but yeah, fun will be having with golf," Moore said.

The Detail That Stands Out

The detail that stands out was his emphasis on "getting everybody on the same page."

It hints at something bigger than offseason workouts. It points to leadership, player-led chemistry building and a quarterback taking ownership of an offense with championship expectations.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One important example of this comes from receiver Evan Stewart, who could become Oregon's leading receiver in 2026 now that he's 100 percent healthy. Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during practice in June of 2025 and revealed that his bond with Moore deepened in a major way after Stewart’s injury.

"They told (Moore) the (injury) news, and after I looked over and seen him crying, because basically he was kind of like kind of thinking it was his fault. Like he was saying he should have put the ball further. It could have been a better ball, dah, dah, dah. But I was telling him, like, what was going to happen was going to happen. It's not your fault. I a hundred percent want you to be my quarterback. Like the fact that you shed a tear, that really means a lot to me," Stewart said.

Stewart made it clear the tears weren’t a weakness; they were proof of investment. The emotional moment stuck with Stewart as he recalled that Moore continued to check in on him, and their relationship grew. That connection off the field could go a long way for the connection on the field.

oregon ducks evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon coach Dan Lanning detailed the growth of the redshirt junior this year, calling him a coach on the field during practice while complimenting his communication skills.

Summer often shapes elite teams as much as spring practice does, and Moore made clear he sees the coming months as a chance for Oregon to sharpen, not coast. He sees a lot of room for improvement, which is a great sign for a team full of exciting transfers and freshmen.

Even Moore’s mention of golf fit the picture: a little personality, a mental reset, but balanced with a quarterback clearly wired around routine and preparation.

Moore and a few of his teammates are also headed to Tokyo for the inaugural Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club on June 25-27 in an extremely unique NIL opportunity.

Spring may be over in Eugene, but Moore made it sound like the real work is just beginning. For a quarterback trying to lead Oregon toward something bigger in 2026, that may be the most important detail of all.

After summer workouts, the Ducks will travel to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days before kicking off their fall camp. Oregon's first game is vs. the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.