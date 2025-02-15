How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Rutgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks go for their second win in a row when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Tip-off is on Sunday, Mar. 16 at 4 p.m. PT. Preview, prediction, and TV channel for the Ducks' Big Ten matchup against Rutgers.

Cory Pappas

Feb 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman watches his team during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Oregon Ducks will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. P.T. on FS1. Oregon snapped a five-game losing streak in their last outing against the Northwestern Wildcats, with an 81-75 win. Rutgers has lost their last two games, against Maryland and Iowa. 

Oregon has a record of 17-8 and 6-8 in Big Ten conference play.

Rutgers is 12-13 and 5-9 in Big Ten play. 

Ducks Looking To Get Hot

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad looks for room to move as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 11, 202
After finishing non-conference play undefeated, the Ducks have struggled in their first season as a member of the Big Ten. The Ducks lost five straight conference games in losses to Minnesota, UCLA, Nebraska, Michigan, and Michigan State.

That streak finally ended in Tuesday night’s win over Northwestern. Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad scored a career high 26 points in the win.

Oregon is currently slated as a No. 8 seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent bracketology. This is down five to six seed lines from where they were entering conference play. If Oregon had a couple slip ups in non-conference play, they would be right on that NCAA tournament bubble. Oregon’s best wins this season are over Alabama, Texas A&M, Maryland, and Ohio State

Rutgers Disappointing 2024-2025 Season

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Ba
This season has not lived up to expectations for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers was the preseason No. 25 team and boasts two of the top recruits in the class of 2024 in guards Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. In Bleacher Report’s most recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft, Harper and Bailey are projected as the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks, behind only Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg. 

Despite the two freshman phenoms Harper (18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Bailey (19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds per game), Rutgers has a losing record. The Scarlet Knights third leading scorer is center Lathan Sommerville and only averages 7.2 points per game 

Rutgers is too reliant on the two freshman and they will have to get others involved if they want to make a late season run. If they unlock something to turn it on heading into the Big Ten tournament, they could be a scary matchup for higher seeded teams.

Prediction

Feb 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Luke Hunger (33) and center Keenan Fitzmorris (5) battle for
Oregon cannot afford any more bad losses as Selection Sunday approaches. The Ducks are right on the cusp of being considered a "lock" to make the NCAA tournament. They have not had an away game all week, and are expected to be well-rested when facing a reeling Rutgers team.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a home loss to Iowa on Wednesday, and now have to make the cross country flight from New Jersey all the way to Eugene, Oregon.

It's hard not to trust coach Dana Altman and the Ducks to get this one done. Oregon wins by double digits.

Cory Pappas
