Oregon Star Katie Fiso Steps Into National Spotlight With USA Invite

EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks coming off another trip to the NCAA Tournament second round in 2026, star guard Katie Fiso is making the most of the offseason.

USA Basketball announced in a press release on June 17 that Fiso is part of the six-player roster heading to Ñuñoa, Chile, for the 3x3 Women’s Nations League from June 27-July 3. Not only will the Ducks have representation on the international stage, but Fiso’s participation could be a positive sign for her future at Oregon and beyond.

What FIBA 3x3 Nations League Could Mean for Katie Fiso’s Development

Oregon guard Katie Fiso chases down the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fiso joins Stanford Cardinal’s Nunu Agara, Arizona State Sun Devils’ McKinna Brackens, Georgia Bulldogs’ Dani Carnegie, Louisville Cardinals’ Imari Berry and Minnesota Golden Gophers’ Tori McKinney on the USA Nations League squad.

Team USA has a proven track record of featuring future WNBA and professional talent in the 3x3 Nations League. Since 2021, the tournament has rostered former collegiate stars such as Lucy Olsen, Maddy Siegrist, Cotie McMahon and Hailey Van Lith, all of whom went on to get drafted into the WNBA and secure professional roster spots.

Oregon guard Katie Fiso shoots before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even at Oregon, former Ducks legendary guard Sabrina Ionescu played on multiple USA 3x3 teams during her time in college in 2018 and 2019. Recently, outgoing Oregon transfer Elisa Mevius won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in 3x3 with Germany.

With 3x3 basketball showcasing a faster tempo and half-court action, it can provide the opportunity for players to develop different skills and get a different perspective on the game than traditional 5x5 offers. It will additionally provide Fiso with the opportunity to play with other talent outside Eugene.

Katie Fiso’s Breakout Sophomore Season at Oregon

Oregon guard Katie Fiso drives toward the basket as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 15, 2026, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If previous USA 3x3 talent is any indicator of what Fiso’s future may look like, the guard should be in store for more key milestones at Oregon and beyond. Fiso comes off a breakout season in 2025-26, so the opportunity to play on the international stage might further contribute to what could be another big offseason of development.

In her sophomore season, Fiso averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 49 percent field goal shooting. She was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and helped the program to a second-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

After averaging under 10 minutes a game as a freshman, Fiso wasted little time last season showing she was ready to contribute. The guard saw dramatic increases in her season averages. While the stats might not change as drastically between Fiso’s sophomore and junior seasons, there’s still the opportunity to make the next big leap heading into the 2026-27 season and help the Ducks advance further into the postseason.

Oregon Ducks Look to Build Off Consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks made another postseason run last season, but fell to the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament in a lopsided 100-58 loss.

But Oregon brings back four of its five starters from last season, including Fiso and forward Ehis Etute, who will both enter their junior seasons. Coach Kelly Graves also returns guard Avary Cain, who played a key role off the bench, and added transfer forwards Hilary Fuller and Mallory Heyer. The Ducks additionally welcome the No. 8 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Oregon will have the chance to learn from the Texas loss and make a deeper push into the NCAA Tournament with the core of its roster returning and new talent arriving. With a lack of size in the post, however, additional leaps from Fiso and Etute will be even more critical to allow the Ducks to contend with challenging Big Ten opponents.

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