Oregon Locked Into Battle With Ohio State Over Legacy Recruit

The Oregon Ducks made sure one legacy recruit was coming to them during the summer of 2026. But have one other to closely monitor amid a rival Big Ten program's push.

Cornerback Josiah Molden represents the 2027 recruiting class win, as the son of Ducks great Alex Molden shut his recruitment down in April 2026.

Now the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are eyeing adding defensive back LaGarrette Blount Jr., the son of the famed late 2000s running back. Except the younger Blount has another lurker from the Big Ten.

LaGarrette Blount Jr. Liking Oregon and One Other Big Ten Power

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rising star from Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix told Brandon Huffman of Rivals on July 29 that Oregon and one other Big Ten power sticks out to him already.

"The offers that stand out to me the most right now are Oregon and Ohio State,” said Blount Jr to Huffman. “Both programs have strong football traditions, great coaching staffs and outstanding academic opportunities. I appreciate the time and effort they’ve invested in recruiting me, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be considered by programs of that caliber.”

Blount Jr. added that he received visits from coaching representatives at both schools. He also took a trip to Columbus to take part in Ohio State's June camp.

While his father is revered in Eugene, Blount told Rivals that Oregon isn't necessarily his dream school. But neither is Ohio State as Blount navigates through his fast-growing recruiting process.

What Separates LaGarrette Blount Jr. From His Father

Oct. 3, 2011; Tampa Bay FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LaGarrette Blount (27) celebrates with wide receiver Arrelious Benn (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His father established himself as a high-powered, physical running back before becoming a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The son presents more advanced speed, allowing him to become more versatile on the football field. Mountain Pointe takes clear advantage of that versatility.

Blount Jr. is flexed out as both the boundary wide receiver or slot. But then he blows the top off defenses with his long strides. He then takes jet sweep handoffs and can turn the corner, hitting a second gear.

Blount Jr., though, doesn't rely solely on speed. He can outjump defenders for the football on the offensive side. Yet defense looks more like his calling, especially on the blitz front. Mountain Pointe turned to Blount Jr. to shoot for gaps and grab the sack, even inside the red zone. He turns to that same leaping ability to snatch interceptions and turn them into chunk plays.

Blount Jr., again, brings a Swiss Army knife feel to the field, easily making him far different from his father's downhill running ability.

School Trending Highest for LaGarrette Blount Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not the alma mater of the three-time Super Bowl winner that's trending.

Ohio State is recruiting Blount the hardest, and is the one trending towards landing him early. On3's prediction machine handed the Buckeyes an early 59.3 percent chance to win over Blount Jr.

Granted, there's still lots of time for Oregon compared to the 2027 class. So Lanning and his staff members can apply a full court press to add another legacy recruit. Blount Jr. can certainly help lead the 2028 flock in Eugene if he continues a family tradition.

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