Oregon Women's Basketball Announces International Schedule Update

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team, which is fresh off its second consecutive appearance in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, announced its neutral-site tournament for the 2026-27 season.

Coach Kelly Graves’ Ducks squad will travel to Mexico for Thanksgiving to participate in the Cancun Challenge. The Ducks will play three games at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in the challenge. Oregon will officially open the tournament in Cancun against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. PT.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Ducks in the Cancun Challenge as they look to put together another strong showing in non-conference play for the second consecutive season.

Oregon’s Cancun Challenge Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 26: vs Maryland Eastern Shore, 8 a.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 27: vs Colorado, 8 a.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Georgia, 10:30 a.m. PT

The Ducks should be favored in the matchup against Maryland Eastern Shore. However, the matchups against Colorado and Georgia will be a challenge for Oregon. Both the Buffaloes and the Lady Bulldogs made the tournament last season and lost in their first-round matchups by nine points.

The Ducks, however, won their first-round matchup, beating the Virginia Tech Hokies 70-60. Oregon earned a No. 8 seed in the tournament last season and, following their win over the Hokies, fell to the top-seeded Texas Longhorns 100-58 in the Round of 32. It was a tough finish to what was considered a successful season for the Ducks.

Oregon’s 2026-27 Season Outlook

Oregon guard Katie Fiso chases down the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now entering the 2026-27 season, the Ducks look to take a step forward in the Big Ten and potentially make their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2021, the year following Sabrina Ionescu’s departure to the WNBA.

The Ducks return star guard Katie Fiso, who will lead Oregon. Last season with the Ducks, Fiso was stellar, averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

It’s been a successful offseason for Fiso as she represented Team USA in the 3x3 Nations League in Chile. Fiso’s participation in the event is a great sign for the Ducks entering next season as they look to build off consecutive appearances in the tournament.

Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) smiles while running to the bench Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finishing the 2025-26 season with a 23-13 overall record, the Ducks are aiming for a stronger showing in Big Ten play, as they finished conference play at 8-10. Oregon had momentum going into March Madness with a run to the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, but this time they look to remain consistent from start to finish.

The Ducks started last season with a 10-0 record before experiencing their highs and lows throughout Big Ten play. Returning to support Fiso include guard Ari Long and forward Ehis Etute. Fiso and Long look to form a dominant backcourt for the Ducks next season. Long averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists last season for the Ducks.

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