Every Former Oregon Ducks Golfer to Win a PGA Tour Event
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Oregon Ducks' Wyndham Clark became the 126th U.S. Open champion at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Tuckahoe, New York, the second major championship of his illustrious golf career. He won his first U.S. Open title at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, in 2023, becoming just the 24th multi-winner of the historic tournament.
Clark had round-by-round scores of 64-69-70-73. He had a six-stroke lead through 54 holes and finished with a one-stroke winning margin at -4 after 72 holes over the United States' Sam Burns.
The Denver, Colorado, native is now ranked No. 4 in the PGA Tour world rankings. The next major championship on the PGA Tour is The Open at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, on July 16 through 19.
Other signature events won by Clark on the PGA Tour include the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He also came out victorious at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Clarke's Time at Oregon
After transferring to Oregon from the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2016, Clark won the 2017 Pac-12 Conference Individual Championship with the Ducks. He also helped lead Oregon to the final of the 2017 NCAA Team Championship.
Clark was named a finalist for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award and a semifinalist for the 2017 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year before making the decision to turn professional.
There are only two other alumni from the Pacific Northwest institution to have won a PGA Tour event. Besides Clark, no one has ever won a major championship on the PGA Tour.
Peter Jacobsen
The Class of 1976 alum from Portland, Oregon, had seven PGA Tour victories during his career.
- 1980 Buick-Goodwrench Open
- 1984 Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
- 1984 Colonial National Invitation
- 1995 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
- 1995 Buick Invitational of California
- 1995 Nortel Open
- 2003 Greater Hartford Open
The now 72-year-old had two major victories at the 2004 U.S. Senior Open and the 2005 Ford Senior Players Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. He also spent time as a broadcaster on the Golf Channel and NBC.
Ben Crane
The Portland, Oregon, native moved to Eugene, Oregon, after his freshman season with the Big 12 Conference's Baylor Bears. He graduated in 1999 and then turned professional, winning five PGA Tour tournaments.
- 2003 BellSouth Classic
- 2005 U.S. Bank Championship
- 2010 Farmers Insurance Open
- 2011 McGladrey Classic
- 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic
Immediately upon turning the eligible age of 50, Crane joined the PGA Tour Champions and came out on top of the 2026 American Family Insurance Championship.
Aaron Wise
Wise moved to the United States from Cape Town, South Africa, when he was just three years old. He helped the Ducks capture the 2016 NCAA Team National Championship, as well as the 2016 NCAA Individual National Championship.
The now 30-year-old's lone win on the PGA Tour came at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. He still competes on the PGA Tour alongside Clark, plus another former Oregon player in Norman Xiong. Xiong was awarded the 2017 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year honors during his college tenure with the Ducks.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.