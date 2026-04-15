Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks Host Another Top Transfer Portal Target

The Oregon Ducks have brought in San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley Jr. from the West Coast Conference, as well as both San Diego State Aztecs sophomore forward Pharaoh Compton and Boise State Broncos junior wing Andrew Meadow from the Mountain West Conference through the NCAA transfer portal.

Another star from the West Coast was on an official visit to Oregon's campus on Tuesday, April 14, per League Ready. That would be Saint Mary's Gaels sophomore guard Mikey Lewis, hailing from Oakland, California.

Saint Mary's Guard Mikey Lewis

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) attempts a shot during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The 6-3, 185-pound talent with the clutch gene decided to leave Saint Mary's after longtime coach Randy Bennett took the open job with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12 Conference. During his two seasons in Moraga, California, Lewis averaged 11.0 points on a shooting split of 40.0 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.4 percent at the charity stripe.

He recently visited the Washington Huskies out of the Big Ten Conference and will check out the Vanderbilt Commodores from the SEC.

Hofstra Transfer Guard Preston Edmead

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Joining Lewis on his official visit to Eugene, Oregon, was Hofstra Pride freshman guard Preston Edmead, according to Lerner Sports Group.

Edmead was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and All-CAA Second Team. He led the Pride to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 16.1 points on a 38.7 3-point percentage, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The 6-1, 170-pound prospect out of Deer Park, New York, would fill a gaping hole in coach Dana Altman's backcourt, especially since Utah Utes junior guard Terrence Brown and San Jose State Spartans junior guard Colby Garland are no longer considering the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks' 2026-27 Roster

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) scores against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The other scholarship players on Oregon's 2026-27 roster include only one returning player in senior forward Sean Stewart and a 2026 recruiting class consisting of three-star guard/forward Seven Spurlock, four-star forward Tajh Ariza, and three-star forward/center Kendre Harrison. The future group in the Pacific Northwest is lacking a true rim protector and overall size across the board.

Stewart, the former 2023 McDonald's All-American, averaged 6.5 points on 50.9 shooting from the field and 5.2 rebounds in 29 starts of 32 games played for the Ducks. The chance has presented itself for the former Duke Blue Devil and Ohio State Buckeye to be the player he was once thought to be out of high school.

Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Find New Schools

Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Kario Oquendo (0), guard Jackson Shelstad (3), forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10), guard Jermaine Couisnard (5), and guard Jadrian Tracey (22) celebrate in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with Kansas Jayhawks sophomore center Flory Bidunga, Ducks junior guard Jackson Shelstad has committed to coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference, reports On3's Joe Tipton. Bidunga ranks as the No. 1 overall recruit, while Shelstad is No. 17 in On3's transfer portal rankings.

As for Oregon junior forward Kwame Evans Jr., he has committed to coach Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference, per On3's Joe Tipton. Evans Jr. is placed as On3's No. 27 available transfer.

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