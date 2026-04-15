Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks Host Another Top Transfer Portal Target
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The Oregon Ducks have brought in San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley Jr. from the West Coast Conference, as well as both San Diego State Aztecs sophomore forward Pharaoh Compton and Boise State Broncos junior wing Andrew Meadow from the Mountain West Conference through the NCAA transfer portal.
Another star from the West Coast was on an official visit to Oregon's campus on Tuesday, April 14, per League Ready. That would be Saint Mary's Gaels sophomore guard Mikey Lewis, hailing from Oakland, California.
Saint Mary's Guard Mikey Lewis
The 6-3, 185-pound talent with the clutch gene decided to leave Saint Mary's after longtime coach Randy Bennett took the open job with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12 Conference. During his two seasons in Moraga, California, Lewis averaged 11.0 points on a shooting split of 40.0 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.4 percent at the charity stripe.
He recently visited the Washington Huskies out of the Big Ten Conference and will check out the Vanderbilt Commodores from the SEC.
Hofstra Transfer Guard Preston Edmead
Joining Lewis on his official visit to Eugene, Oregon, was Hofstra Pride freshman guard Preston Edmead, according to Lerner Sports Group.
Edmead was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and All-CAA Second Team. He led the Pride to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 16.1 points on a 38.7 3-point percentage, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.
The 6-1, 170-pound prospect out of Deer Park, New York, would fill a gaping hole in coach Dana Altman's backcourt, especially since Utah Utes junior guard Terrence Brown and San Jose State Spartans junior guard Colby Garland are no longer considering the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks' 2026-27 Roster
The other scholarship players on Oregon's 2026-27 roster include only one returning player in senior forward Sean Stewart and a 2026 recruiting class consisting of three-star guard/forward Seven Spurlock, four-star forward Tajh Ariza, and three-star forward/center Kendre Harrison. The future group in the Pacific Northwest is lacking a true rim protector and overall size across the board.
Stewart, the former 2023 McDonald's All-American, averaged 6.5 points on 50.9 shooting from the field and 5.2 rebounds in 29 starts of 32 games played for the Ducks. The chance has presented itself for the former Duke Blue Devil and Ohio State Buckeye to be the player he was once thought to be out of high school.
Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Find New Schools
Along with Kansas Jayhawks sophomore center Flory Bidunga, Ducks junior guard Jackson Shelstad has committed to coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference, reports On3's Joe Tipton. Bidunga ranks as the No. 1 overall recruit, while Shelstad is No. 17 in On3's transfer portal rankings.
As for Oregon junior forward Kwame Evans Jr., he has committed to coach Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference, per On3's Joe Tipton. Evans Jr. is placed as On3's No. 27 available transfer.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.