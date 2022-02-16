Oregon MBB and WBB Teams to Play in 2022 PK Invitational

The invitational in Portland will celebrate Phil Knight's 85th birthday and will be held from Nov. 24-27.

The Oregon Ducks men's and women's basketball teams will play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational next season in Portland. The tournaments will be held from Nov. 24-27, and games will be played at either Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Chiles Center.

Eight teams make up the men's tournament, while the women's bracket consists of four. The men's bracket includes Oregon, Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Portland, UConn, and Villanova. The women's bracket includes Oregon, Iowa State, Michigan State, and North Carolina.

The men's tournament will be played on Nov. 24, 25 and 27, while the women's tournament will be played on Nov. 24 and 27. Further information about the brackets and locations will be announced this summer.

Oregon Ducks in Phil Knight Invitational A look at the Ducks' appearances in the Phil Knight Invitational in 2021, 2019, and 2017. 6 Gallery 6 Images

The Phil Knight Invitational will be held in a tournament format for the first time since its inaugural year in 2017-18, as 16 teams competed over three days. Dana Altman's squad lost two out of their three games that season, falling to Oklahoma in the fifth place game.

The two most recent PK Invitationals were a one-day event. Oregon defeated Memphis in the 2019 edition, and most recently, BYU clobbered the Ducks this past November. Overall, the men's team owns a 2-3 record in the Phil Knight Invitational.

The women will play in the invitational for the first time since the 2017-18 season, however that year the event was held at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon defeated Oklahoma 92-74 in front of more than 6,000 fans in Eugene.

Both the men's and women's teams will feature a great amount of young talent on a national stage next season. Altman's team will feature such talent as Dior Johnson, Kel'el Ware, and Nathan Bittle, while Kelly Graves' squad will have plenty of five-stars on the court like Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Te-Hina Paopao, and Sydney Parrish.

You may also like:

Oregon 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE