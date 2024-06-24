Oregon Reveals New Basketball Court Design
A new court design for a new era.
As Oregon Athletics head to the Big Ten Conference, the court at Matthew Knight Arena has been redesigned. On Sunday, that redesign was unveiled.
"Our roots have always remained here," a reveal video on social media began. "Branching from the original Tinker Hatfield design."
The new surface has more prominent 'O' logo at center court. A reimagining of the tree design continues to remind opponents they're playing "Deep in The Woods" when they come to Eugene.
"With old growth, comes new rings."- Oregon basketball court design reveal
The stain on the court is intended to bring out the natural tones of the hardwood surface. The baselines are trimmed in Oregon's Apple Green.
Other features Oregon Athletics included in their release:
- More than 270 photos of trees from around the Northwest were taken to incorporate in the design.
- The Kilkenny Court mark on each end includes a new image blending a shamrock with a Duck foot, honoring the "Lucky Duck" charitable foundation started in 2005 by Stephanie and Pat Kilkenny.
- The surface also incorporates a tribute to the arena's names, the late Matthew Knight. Ducks flying in a "missing man" formation can be seen near each baseline.
- The new design also utilizes the Big Ten logo below the free throw line.
