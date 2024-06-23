Who Has the Best Football Fan Base in the Big Ten?
The Oregon Ducks are blessed to have such a great fan base to support their athletics. You can walk around anywhere in this world and come across someone rockin' a green and yellow hat, shirt, jersey. It all has to do with the success of Oregon football over the last few decades. But which football fan bases in the Big Ten stand out the most now?
5. Wisconsin Badgers
The cheese state loves its football. The last time the Badgers won the Big Ten championship was in 2012 but you can never put it past them. The state of Wisconsin lives by football on all levels.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
THE Ohio State is still going to be THE Ohio State.
3. Michigan Wolverines
The reigning national champions have a lot to prove after Jim Harbaugh left to the NFL... but that won't stop their fans.
2. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Do you remember Jim Carrey in "Yes Man" when he went to a Nebraska game with a corncob on his head? If you haven't, you should. Speaks for itself.
Plus, Husker fans also haven't stopped showing up to games despite no bowl appearances since 2016. That's devotion.
1. Oregon Ducks
Most Big Ten programs are in for a big surprise when they head into Autzen Stadium and realize how crazy Oregon fanatics can truly be. Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland. A whole new environment for those programs.
The USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions get the honorable mention nod. How about the worst football fan bases that don't seem to get much support? The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats immediately come to mind.
