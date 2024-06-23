Oregon Track Sends Three to 1500m Final; Day 2 Recap
A trio of Ducks are off to the 1500 meter final.
Oregon junior Elliott Cook and UO alums Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare advanced from their semifinal heats Saturday. Cook shattered his personal best with a 3:34:52.
"We had a feeling that might happen, me and my coaches did," Cook said. "So my job was to get behind (U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse), try to make it feel as smooth as possible."
Cook is the reigning Pac-12 champion and NCAA runner-up. He's the fourth Man of Oregon all-time to break 3:35, posting the No. 4 time in program history.
Hooker (3:37:89) and Teare (3:38:26) advanced out of the first heat. They were running 1-2 for much of the race before finishing 1-4.
"I like to win races, and I just want to be 100 percent sure that I'm moving on to the next round," Hocker said. "And winning is the way to do it."
Two other Ducks ran in the 1500. Sam Prakel and Matt Wisner finished 15th and 24th, respectively.
In other events featuring current and former Ducks Saturday...
- Kyree King advanced out of the first round of the men's 100m. Cravon Gillespie false started.
- Damarcus Simpson is onto the men's long jump final after going 8.00m, a season best, and finishing third in the semifinals.
- Joe Delgado's season best of 7,816 points was good for a ninth-place finish in the decathlon.
- Jenna Prandini ran a season-best 11.02 in the women's 100m final to finish eighth. Jadyn Mays and English Garnder were eliminated in the semifinals earlier in the day.
- Cheyla Scott jumped 1.73m in the women's high jump, tying for 19th and failing to advance to the next round.
- Ryann Porter posted a person best of 13.27m in the women's triple jump final to finish eighth. That jump is No. 5 all-time at UO.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.