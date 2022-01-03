Oregon vs. Colorado Postponed

This is the second time the matchup has been postponed due to the virus.

Monday night's matchup between Oregon and Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks' program, the team announced less than six hours prior to tipoff.

The rescheduled date has not been finalized. The Pac-12's latest administration policies state that if a contest cannot be rescheduled at a mutually agreeable date, it will be declared a "no contest." Teams must have a minimum of seven scholarship players and one available coach to participate in a contest.

This is the second postponement of the game due to COVID-19 protocols as it was first scheduled for Dec. 30 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Colorado's program.

The Ducks (8-6) will instead prepare for a three-game road trip, beginning with a date with Oregon State (3-10) in Corvallis on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Oregon will then head to Los Angeles for matchups with UCLA and USC on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, respectively.

Oregon and Colorado are scheduled to meet in Boulder on Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

You may also like:

Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE