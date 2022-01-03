Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon vs. Colorado Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocol in Ducks' Program

    This is the second time the matchup has been postponed due to the virus.
    Author:

    Monday night's matchup between Oregon and Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks' program, the team announced less than six hours prior to tipoff.

    The rescheduled date has not been finalized. The Pac-12's latest administration policies state that if a contest cannot be rescheduled at a mutually agreeable date, it will be declared a "no contest." Teams must have a minimum of seven scholarship players and one available coach to participate in a contest.

    This is the second postponement of the game due to COVID-19 protocols as it was first scheduled for Dec. 30 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Colorado's program. 

    The Ducks (8-6) will instead prepare for a three-game road trip, beginning with a date with Oregon State (3-10) in Corvallis on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Oregon will then head to Los Angeles for matchups with UCLA and USC on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, respectively.

    Oregon and Colorado are scheduled to meet in Boulder on Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Will Richardson Baylor
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon vs. Colorado Postponed

    The game will have to be rescheduled for the second time due to COVID-19 protocols

    Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft
    Play
    Football

    Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

    Where will the Ducks' edge rusher land?

    brenden-rice-colorado-1
    Play
    Recruiting

    Should Oregon Pursue Colorado WR Transfer Brenden Rice?

    The Ducks were heavily involved coming out of high school and have a need at wideout

    You may also like:

    Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Will Richardson Baylor
    Basketball

    Oregon vs. Colorado Postponed

    39 seconds ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft
    Football

    Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

    2 hours ago
    brenden-rice-colorado-1
    Recruiting

    Should Oregon Pursue Colorado WR Transfer Brenden Rice?

    18 hours ago
    jacob-cowing-utep-miners
    Recruiting

    UTEP Transfer WR Jacob Cowing Includes Oregon in Top Five

    21 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    Oregon Safety Verone McKinley III Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Jan 2, 2022
    Cole Martin
    Recruiting

    2023 Cornerback Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

    Jan 1, 2022
    junior-adams-washington
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

    Jan 1, 2022
    Kris Huston Alamo
    Football

    Oregon Wideouts Poised for Breakout 2022 Campaign

    Dec 31, 2021