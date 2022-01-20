Oregon vs. Washington State Postponed

The Oregon and Washington State women’s basketball teams both announced Wednesday that their game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars program.

Both Oregon and Oregon State were set to head up to Pullman to face the Cougars this week, but both games have been delayed with no immediate plans for rescheduling.

Oregon’s upcoming trip to Washington has been cut short thanks to the postponement. The Ducks will now only face the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Friday before heading back to Eugene. The postponement is the second schedule change of the day for Oregon, who added a game at home against Utah set for Wednesday, Jan. 26 after originally being scheduled for Dec. 31.

Washington State’s 10-6 record is just one loss worse than Oregon, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Oregon has taken down two top-10 opponents, while Washington State is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season. Not all losses are equal, either. Oregon outscored No. 2 Stanford in the fourth quarter in a tough 80-68 loss, while the Cougars nearly had their score doubled when they hosted Stanford in a 82-44 whooping.

But the Cougars are not a poor team by any means. The loss to Stanford remains their only loss at home this season. They have a star in the making in sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. Leger-Walker was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, finishing third in the Pac-12 with 18.8 points a game. There’s been no sophomore slump for Leger-Walker, as she currently leads the Pac-12 in individual scoring with 270 points on the season.

Although no specific day is set for the Ducks matchup with the Cougs, it should be a gritty matchup in Pullman. Leger-Walker for Washington State is a perfect foil for Oregon’s own star sophomore guard Te-Hina Paopao. Add transfer guard and clutch shooter Endyia Rogers to the mix and the backcourt matchup alone is more than enticing.

The Ducks grinded out a dramatic 69-65 win in Pullman last season and have won five straight games at Beasley Coliseum — a win streak that dates back eight years.

Oregon vs. Utah Rescheduled for January 26

