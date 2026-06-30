Sabrina Ionescu Stars in Funny Oregon Ducks Amazon Prime Special

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is starring in an Amazon Prime special. The former Oregon Ducks star went undercover as a Duck fan at a basketball game this past November.

Sabrina Ionescu Starring in Amazon Prime Special

Former Duck Sabrina Ionescu leaves the court after surprising Duck fans in disguise at halftime of the Oregon vs. Army women’s game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov. 16, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu played for the Oregon Ducks from 2016-2020. In her four years at Oregon, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. She is the program’s all-time leading points scorer and assist leader.

Ionescu is starring in a Amazon Prime special called “The Undercovers,” which is presented by former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

In this special, Ionescu went undercover to an Oregon basketball dressed like a fan, catching everyone in the arena off guard that it was actually her. That included current Oregon coach Kelly Graves, who recruited Ionescu. The full 33-minute video is now streaming live on Prime. Check out the trailer for it below.

🎬 The Undercovers: Sabrina Ionescu - Official Trailer | Prime Video



Go behind the rise, drive, and game-changing impact of Sabrina Ionescu in a new Prime Video spotlight built for basketball fans. #SabrinaIonescu #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/CWigg7bjtm — DropReel (@DropReelX) June 29, 2026

Ionescu is an Oregon legend. She had Mathew Knight Arena sold out nearly every night when she was playing as her Ducks were consistently one of the top teams in the country.

Oregon hasn’t had a Final Four caliber team since she left, but the Ducks have managed to get back to the NCAA Tournament four times, winning four tournament games, and making the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Sabrina Ionescu's Oregon Career

Apr 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball past Baylor Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards (2) during the first half in the semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu signed with the Oregon Ducks out of high school as a member of their 2016 recruiting class. Right away, the San Francisco Bay Area native made her mark in Eugene.

As a freshman, Ionescu was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and helped lead the Ducks to the Elite Eight. Oregon kept getting better each year with Ionescu continued to rack up awards.

In her sophomore season, Oregon made it back to the Elite Eight, where they fell for the second straight year. Ionescu was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this season, an award she would win as a sophomore, junior, and a senior.

The Ducks were able to get over that Elite Eight hump in Ionescu’s junior season in 2018-19, making the Final Four for the first time in program history. They lost in the Final Four to the Baylor Bears.

Jun 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks on in the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ionescu’s senior season looked to be Oregon’s best change yet to win a national title. They were projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ionescu entered the 2020 WNBA Draft with quite the resume: a two-time Wooden Award winner, one-time Naismith College Player of the Year, three-time Unanimous first-team All-American, and three-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. Ionescu is also the NCAA's all-time leader in triple doubles

She was selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty.

Ionescu has had major success with the Liberty, including winning the 2024 WNBA Championship. She is a four-time WNBA All-Star and has made All-WNBA Second team four times.

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