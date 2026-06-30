Sabrina Ionescu Stars in Funny Oregon Ducks Amazon Prime Special
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New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is starring in an Amazon Prime special. The former Oregon Ducks star went undercover as a Duck fan at a basketball game this past November.
Sabrina Ionescu Starring in Amazon Prime Special
Sabrina Ionescu played for the Oregon Ducks from 2016-2020. In her four years at Oregon, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. She is the program’s all-time leading points scorer and assist leader.
Ionescu is starring in a Amazon Prime special called “The Undercovers,” which is presented by former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
In this special, Ionescu went undercover to an Oregon basketball dressed like a fan, catching everyone in the arena off guard that it was actually her. That included current Oregon coach Kelly Graves, who recruited Ionescu. The full 33-minute video is now streaming live on Prime. Check out the trailer for it below.
Ionescu is an Oregon legend. She had Mathew Knight Arena sold out nearly every night when she was playing as her Ducks were consistently one of the top teams in the country.
Oregon hasn’t had a Final Four caliber team since she left, but the Ducks have managed to get back to the NCAA Tournament four times, winning four tournament games, and making the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Sabrina Ionescu's Oregon Career
Sabrina Ionescu signed with the Oregon Ducks out of high school as a member of their 2016 recruiting class. Right away, the San Francisco Bay Area native made her mark in Eugene.
As a freshman, Ionescu was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and helped lead the Ducks to the Elite Eight. Oregon kept getting better each year with Ionescu continued to rack up awards.
In her sophomore season, Oregon made it back to the Elite Eight, where they fell for the second straight year. Ionescu was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this season, an award she would win as a sophomore, junior, and a senior.
The Ducks were able to get over that Elite Eight hump in Ionescu’s junior season in 2018-19, making the Final Four for the first time in program history. They lost in the Final Four to the Baylor Bears.
Ionescu’s senior season looked to be Oregon’s best change yet to win a national title. They were projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ionescu entered the 2020 WNBA Draft with quite the resume: a two-time Wooden Award winner, one-time Naismith College Player of the Year, three-time Unanimous first-team All-American, and three-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. Ionescu is also the NCAA's all-time leader in triple doubles
She was selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty.
Ionescu has had major success with the Liberty, including winning the 2024 WNBA Championship. She is a four-time WNBA All-Star and has made All-WNBA Second team four times.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1