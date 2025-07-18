LIVE UPDATES: Sabrina Ionescu Looks To Regain WNBA 3-Point Contest Crown
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be participating in the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest on Friday night. The former Oregon Ducks star will be competing against Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks.
The WNBA Friday night All-Star events began at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.
There will be two rounds, with the top two scorers from round one moving on to round two.
Below Are Live Updates
Sabrina Ionescu Returns to WNBA Three-Point Shootout
Sabrina Ionescu will aim to win her second WNBA three-point shootout on Friday night in Indianapolis. Ionescu won the contest in 2023 with a WNBA record 37 points. She will have to knock off the defending champion Allisha Gray. Ionescu did not partake in the 2024 contest, partly due to her solo three-point challenge vs. Steph Curry during the 2024 NBA All-Star break.
This season, Ionescu is shooting a career worst 31.1 percent from three-point range, so hopefully this can be used to build momentum heading into the second half of the season. For her career, she is a 35.7 percent shooter from deep. Ionescu is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. In addition to being selected for the three-point shootout, she was also selected as an All-Star game starter for Saturday night’s game.
Ionescu and the New York Liberty are currently the No. 2 seed in the WNBA with a record of 15-6. The team in first are the Minnesota Lynx with a record of 20-4. The Liberty knocked off the Lynx in the WNBA finals last season. So fair in 2025, the two look destined to meet again.
Caitlin Clark Out for WNBA All-Star Weekend
The Indiana Fever are hosting the 2025 WNBA All Star events, but they will be without their superstar, Caitlin Clark. Clark received the most All-Star game votes and was also set to participate in the three-point shootout, but she will miss both with a left groin injury.
Clark has been battling injuries all season and has only played in 13 of the Fever’s 23 games. Indiana has a record of 12-11. Filling in for Clark in the three-point shootout is her teammate Lexie Hull. The hometown crowd will no doubt be pulling for her to win in Clark’s absence.
Three-Point Contest Betting Odds
Sabrina Ionescu is the odds on favorite to win the competition. Right behind her is Hull and Plum. Here are the complete betting odds for the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest.
Sabrina Ionescu -110
Lexie Hull +475
Kelsey Plum +475
Allisha Gray +550
Sonia Citron +750
