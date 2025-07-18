Ducks Digest

LIVE UPDATES: Sabrina Ionescu Looks To Regain WNBA 3-Point Contest Crown

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is back in the WNBA three-point shootout at All-Star weekend. The former Oregon Ducks star won it in 2023 with a record setting performance, but declined her invite in 2024. Will she take the throne back tonight?

Cory Pappas

Jul 16, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) warms up before a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) warms up before a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be participating in the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest on Friday night. The former Oregon Ducks star will be competing against Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks. 

The WNBA Friday night All-Star events began at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty WNBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Shootout Oregon Ducks Caitlin Clark Indiana
Jul 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There will be two rounds, with the top two scorers from round one moving on to round two.

Below Are Live Updates

Sabrina Ionescu Returns to WNBA Three-Point Shootout

Sabrina Ionescu will aim to win her second WNBA three-point shootout on Friday night in Indianapolis. Ionescu won the contest in 2023 with a WNBA record 37 points. She will have to knock off the defending champion Allisha Gray. Ionescu did not partake in the 2024 contest, partly due to her solo three-point challenge vs. Steph Curry during the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

This season, Ionescu is shooting a career worst 31.1 percent from three-point range, so hopefully this can be used to build momentum heading into the second half of the season. For her career, she is a 35.7 percent shooter from deep. Ionescu is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. In addition to being selected for the three-point shootout, she was also selected as an All-Star game starter for Saturday night’s game.

Ionescu and the New York Liberty are currently the No. 2 seed in the WNBA with a record of 15-6. The team in first are the Minnesota Lynx with a record of 20-4. The Liberty knocked off the Lynx in the WNBA finals last season. So fair in 2025, the two look destined to meet again.

MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football


MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take

MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Caitlin Clark Out for WNBA All-Star Weekend 

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty WNBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Shootout Oregon Ducks Caitlin Clark Indiana
Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are hosting the 2025 WNBA All Star events, but they will be without their superstar, Caitlin Clark. Clark received the most All-Star game votes and was also set to participate in the three-point shootout, but she will miss both with a left groin injury. 

Clark has been battling injuries all season and has only played in 13 of the Fever’s 23 games. Indiana has a record of 12-11. Filling in for Clark in the three-point shootout is her teammate Lexie Hull. The hometown crowd will no doubt be pulling for her to win in Clark’s absence.

Three-Point Contest Betting Odds

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty WNBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Shootout Oregon Ducks Caitlin Clark Indiana
Jul 7, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) shoots over Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu is the odds on favorite to win the competition. Right behind her is Hull and Plum. Here are the complete betting odds for the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest.

Sabrina Ionescu -110

Lexie Hull +475

Kelsey Plum +475

Allisha Gray +550

Sonia Citron +750

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 
Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball