How Oregon's Culture Compares to Nike's Relentless Spirit

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks are busy building for the 2026 season as the fifth year in the coach Dan Lanning era, and the upcoming fall is highlighted by the returns of future NFL talents like quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington, and more.

While the Oregon football team is gearing up for the season opener against Boise State on Sept. 5 inside of Autzen Stadium, Lanning and the rest of Oregon’s coaching staff have been busy hosting official visits for recruits throughout the month of June to secure the future of the program.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, from June 24-26, the top high school recruits in the country gathered in Beaverton, Oregon, for The Opening Finals hosted by Nike on Phillip H. Knight Campus (PHK). Because of the recruiting dead period, college coaches were restricted from attending the event and contacting any recruits, but the prospects got to experience the Nike campus, giving them a preview of how things may feel like in Eugene.

Even if Lanning was not restricted from attending The Opening Finals, his schedule was full thanks to a trip to Tokyo, Japan. The Oregon coach and a few select Ducks players are traveling across the Pacific Ocean for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club.

While Oregon recruiting targets like four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister are competing at The Opening, Lanning and some of the Ducks will be gearing up to teach the game of American football in Tokyo with some 7 on 7 drills and demonstrations of their own.

Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders at The Opening on Nike's campus in Beaverton, Oregon. | Charlie Viehl / Oregon Ducks on S

Back in Autzen Stadium, the Savannah Bananas are holding a two-game, sold-out series, wearing special green uniforms as a nod to the Oregon football program. Then from July 3-4, Nike will host the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field less than a month after the NCAA Championships were held in Eugene.

The Ducks are seemingly everywhere at once, and so is Nike. The two brands are always connected, and the shared culture between Nike and Oregon especially resonates this summer.

Power of the Nike Brand

For Nike, The Opening is one of the company’s many events to help celebrate and grow all sports.

Nike is also celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup by transforming New York City’s Bryant Park into a stadium for the Toma National Finals, a three-day street soccer tournament that celebrates the culture of street soccer with competition, music, and food. While the Nike swoosh can be seen on the authentic jerseys for countries like the USA, England, or Brazil during the World Cup, Toma is Nike’s global grassroots and street soccer platform launched in 2025.

The World Cup jerseys are not only popular but also innovative as Nike launched Aero-FIT technology to give teams an advantage during the hotter temperatures of the summer. On the other side, Toma has reached more than 10,000 kids in 25 different communities, and the company's video ahead of the World Cup, "Rip the Script," is the most viewed Instagram post and YouTube video of all time. Meanwhile, Nike's new Mercurial cleat had the fastest-selling 24-hour launch for cleated footwear in the history of Nike Direct.

June 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson of the U.S. celebrate after Australia's Cameron Burgess scores an own goal and the first goal for U.S. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Former Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark recently won the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, and a team from Nike Golf was in town to reveal some of the brand’s newest innovations in golf shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Nike athlete Michelle Wie West, who recently returned to the LPGA Tour to compete in the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open spoke about Nike’s new golf products and the continued emphasis on functionality as well as innovation.

"I feel like for the first time in a long time, the line is being specifically engineered for women, especially for women playing golf. I think that's the really good distinction to make. I think a lot of times it's either fashion or functionality, and the new Nike golf line marinates the two," said Wie West.

In the meantime, Serena Williams is planning to compete at Wimbledon, and Nike has been beside the icon every step of the way as she makes her return.

When the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals for the first time in 53 years, perhaps the biggest sports story of the summer, Nike was ready to pounce: “Never Slept, Always Dreamed," read the advertisements. The global sportswear company also had a presence at the NBA Draft with No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybansta already signed on as a Nike athlete.

Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is one of Nike’s biggest athletes in the WNBA, and Ionescu’s next signature shoe with the company, the Sabrina 4, will be released in July. Nike recently unveiled the Caitlin 1 as the first shoe with Indiana Fever star Catilin Clark, set to launch in the fall.

Jun 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives against Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Roots in Eugene, Oregon

Back in Eugene, the Pre Classic will take place in July as the international competition attracts athletes from around the globe to the Pacific Northwest. Once going to be named after former Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, the meet was named in honor of legendary Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine, who died eight days before the first Bowerman Classic.

Nike and the Ducks have a rich history thanks to the company’s co-founders, Phil Knight and Bowerman, and their involvement with the Oregon track and field team. The first athlete that Nike ever signed was Steve Prefontaine, and his memory lives on both in Eugene and in Beaverton at PHK.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight | Nike

Signs of the deep connection between Nike and the Ducks are easy to see with figures not only like Bowerman and Knight but also former Oregon athletes like Ionescu and Dan Fouts represented around the campus. At the Nike Campus, the first building that visitors enter is called Pre Hall, and a curated display tells the story of Nike’s history and Oregon’s role in it.

As Nike continues to promote all sports, the Oregon football program is hoping to build towards its first national championship in program history. With the help of Knight, the Ducks have stayed on the cutting edge of college football, and a new indoor practice facility is on the way in Eugene, Oregon.

What else might the future hold?

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