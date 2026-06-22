Three Oregon Basketball Transfers Poised To Make the Biggest Impact

In the aftermath of their first losing season under coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Ducks had a productive offseason in the transfer portal, adding eight commits following the departure of their three most notable stars in center Nate Bittle, forward Kwame Evans Jr., and guard Jackson Shelstad.

The Ducks finished the 2025-26 college basketball season near the bottom of the Big Ten with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in conference play. While some have mixed feelings about the future of Oregon’s basketball program, the transfers the Ducks added this offseason will attempt to guide the team to a bounce-back season.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at the three transfer additions that will look to have the biggest impact for the Ducks next season.

Dwayne Aristode

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) looks on during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To return to playing competitive basketball, the Ducks need players who know what it takes to play at that level. Former Arizona guard Dwayne Aristode brings that to the Ducks. While he only averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game for the Wildcats, Aristode’s championship experience with Arizona will benefit the Ducks.

Aristode is among the top transfer portal commits for the Ducks. As a recruit, Aristode was rated as a four-star and No. 29 overall player nationally. In a new environment with the Ducks, expect Aristode to be one of the key leaders in Oregon’s backcourt.

Fred Payne

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Another player who will lead the Ducks' backcourt includes former Boston College guard Fred Payne. Last season with the Eagles, Payne averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Having a quality backcourt is one of the keys for any college basketball team to compete and succeed at a high level, and the Ducks look to do just that with a potential starting backcourt of Aristode and Payne.

In his three seasons with the Eagles, last season was his best as he played in all 31 games, which Boston College finished near the bottom of the ACC with an 11-20 overall record. Payne scored 20-plus points in nine of those 31 games last season for the Eagles and looks to bring that high scoring to the Ducks next season.

Jasper Johnson

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

One of the top freshmen on Kentucky's roster last season, guard Jasper Johnson, has the potential to have a breakout season with the Ducks. In his freshman year with Kentucky, Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

Before his freshman season with Kentucky, Johnson was regarded as a talented four-star recruit and rated as the No. 24 overall player nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Known as a combo guard, Johnson has the potential to be one of the top scorers for the Ducks next season and gives Oregon three reliable guards they can rely on.

Johnson looks to play a critical role in guiding the Ducks back to playing competitive basketball in a talented Big Ten and reach an expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament.

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