Sabrina Ionescu Fools Oregon Ducks Fans in Hilarious Fashion
Oregon Ducks legend and New York Liberty lead guard Sabrina Ionescu is having an exciting offseason. She fooled everyone with an amusing disguise at the women's basketball game against the Army Black Knights in Eugene.
The Ducks would go on and beat the Black Knights in dominating fashion, 80-55, and stay undefeated at 4-0 in front of an announced attendance of 4,646 inside Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday.
Ionescu has put together a stacked resume during her young basketball career. From bringing the Ducks program to its first Final Four in 2019 to winning the Liberty's first WNBA title this past season. As a senior, she was named the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year as well as the NCAA's season assist leader with 299 total. Her career averages were 16.7 points per game on a shooting split of 40.1 field goal percentage, 29.9 three-point percentage, and 93.3 free throw percentage. She also averaged 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game through 142 games.
With the Liberty, Ionescu has career averages of 18.2 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game. She has been named a WNBA All-Star four times from 2022-25 and was listed on the All-WNBA Second Team during that same span. During this past summer, Ionescu won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The icon continues to increase the popularity of the sport and is an inspiration for young women across the globe.
Ionescu prepares for Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league
Ionescu was the final signee before the inaugural season of the first-of-its-kind 3x3 league with the best that women's basketball has to offer. It was announced that the 36 players to compete in Unrivaled will all have a share of the total salary pool of $8 million, along with receiving equity in the league that will vest over its first four years.
For context, Ionescu signed a two-year contract worth $410,060 at the start of the 2024 season with the Liberty. Her average salary per season in New York is $205,030.
With the Phantom BC in the 2025 season, Ionescu averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game during nine appearances.
The first game in the 2026 season for Ionescu and the Phantom BC will be on Monday, Jan. 6, in Miami, Florida, at 6:15 p.m. PT on TNT and truTV.
Oregon's national championship odds
According to ESPN BET, coach Kelly Graves and the Ducks have the 30th-best odds to win the 2025-26 national title at +30000.
The Big Ten Conference favorite UCLA Bruins are at +400, which is the third-best to take it all. USC Trojans stand at +3500, Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines at +5000, Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins at +10000, and Michigan State Spartans at +20000.