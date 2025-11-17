Ducks Digest

Sabrina Ionescu Fools Oregon Ducks Fans in Hilarious Fashion

During the Oregon Ducks' 80-55 victory over the Army Black Knights at Matthew Knight Arena, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu wore an unrecognizable disguise that tricked the audience. A great laugh for all the fans and a fun experience for Ionescu during her WNBA offseason.

Arden Cravalho

Former Duck Sabrina Ionescu wears a disguise for Oregon Bingo at halftime of the Oregon Army women’s game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov. 16, 2025. / Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks legend and New York Liberty lead guard Sabrina Ionescu is having an exciting offseason. She fooled everyone with an amusing disguise at the women's basketball game against the Army Black Knights in Eugene.

The Ducks would go on and beat the Black Knights in dominating fashion, 80-55, and stay undefeated at 4-0 in front of an announced attendance of 4,646 inside Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ionescu has put together a stacked resume during her young basketball career. From bringing the Ducks program to its first Final Four in 2019 to winning the Liberty's first WNBA title this past season. As a senior, she was named the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year as well as the NCAA's season assist leader with 299 total. Her career averages were 16.7 points per game on a shooting split of 40.1 field goal percentage, 29.9 three-point percentage, and 93.3 free throw percentage. She also averaged 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game through 142 games.

With the Liberty, Ionescu has career averages of 18.2 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game. She has been named a WNBA All-Star four times from 2022-25 and was listed on the All-WNBA Second Team during that same span. During this past summer, Ionescu won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The icon continues to increase the popularity of the sport and is an inspiration for young women across the globe.

Former Duck and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu signs autographs during ESPN’s “College GameDay”
Former Duck and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu signs autographs during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ionescu prepares for Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league

Ionescu was the final signee before the inaugural season of the first-of-its-kind 3x3 league with the best that women's basketball has to offer. It was announced that the 36 players to compete in Unrivaled will all have a share of the total salary pool of $8 million, along with receiving equity in the league that will vest over its first four years.

For context, Ionescu signed a two-year contract worth $410,060 at the start of the 2024 season with the Liberty. Her average salary per season in New York is $205,030.

With the Phantom BC in the 2025 season, Ionescu averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game during nine appearances.

The first game in the 2026 season for Ionescu and the Phantom BC will be on Monday, Jan. 6, in Miami, Florida, at 6:15 p.m. PT on TNT and truTV.

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35), guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), and forward Breanna Stewart (30)
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35), guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), and forward Breanna Stewart (30) watch from the bench against the Phoenix Mercury during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Oregon's national championship odds

According to ESPN BET, coach Kelly Graves and the Ducks have the 30th-best odds to win the 2025-26 national title at +30000.

The Big Ten Conference favorite UCLA Bruins are at +400, which is the third-best to take it all. USC Trojans stand at +3500, Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines at +5000, Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins at +10000, and Michigan State Spartans at +20000.

