Aces vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, June 28

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have won eight of their last 10 games to pull into the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings, and they’ll play for yet another championship on Tuesday night.

The Aces are representing the Western Conference in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, but first they’ll have a tune up on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Sky on CBS.

Skylar Diggins and the Sky have had a rough 2026 season, battling a bunch of injuries while their offense ranks in the bottom five in the league. Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) and DiJonai Carrington (foot) are out of the lineup on Sunday – Jackson is done for the season – and the Sky are underdogs at home against the defending champs.

Chicago did win back-to-back games over the Portland Fire in a dominant fashion to close last week, but this is a major step up in class against an Aces team that has the No. 1 offensive rating and the No. 5 net rating in the WNBA.

Las Vegas picked up a much-needed win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night, and it’s well-rested heading into Sunday’s showdown.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on June 28.

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -6.5 (-118)

Sky +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Aces: -298

Sky: +240

Total

178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Aces record: 13-5

Sky record: 6-12

Aces vs. Sky Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – out

Dana Evans – out

Chennedy Carter – questionable

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson – out

DiJonai Carrington – out

Aces vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson 9+ Rebounds (-168)

A’ja Wilson is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season, so I’m shocked to see her rebound total down at 9.5 – and at -168 for her to reach at least nine boards on Sunday.

Wilson has picked up nine or more boards in 11 of her 18 games this season, including four games in a row.

Now, the four-time league MVP takes on a Chicago team that ranks dead last in the WNBA in rebound percentage and allows over 38 opponent rebounds per game (also last in the league). I expect Wilson to at least reach her season average on Sunday afternoon.

Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

In my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Sunday, I broke down why the Aces are worth a bet to win this game outright in a parlay with Washington (also playing on Sunday):

The Aces are one of the best road teams in the league this season, going 8-2 heading into this matchup with the Sky.

I believe Chicago is a little overvalued at home in this matchup after beating up on a bad Portland team (dead last in net rating) late last week. The Sky are still 12th in offensive rating (Las Vegas is No. 1) and they’re just 3-6 straight up at home.

Chicago’s offense has really fallen off since Rickea Jackson tore her ACL, and the Aces have shown all season that they can score at will, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 2 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in 3-point percentage and No. 4 in points per game.

The Sky have back-to-back wins against a struggling Portland team, but the Aces are a major step up in class and have been elite on the road, winning eight games and covering in six of them so far in 2026.

Pick: Aces -6.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .