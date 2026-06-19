Three Oregon Ducks Basketball Players With an NBA Ceiling

The Oregon Ducks have made plenty of moves when it comes to the college basketball transfer portal and the high school recruiting scene, which has shaken the team up entirely for the better. Among the roster, there are three players who catch the attention of others the most, as they have a ceiling that reaches as high as the NBA.

Here are the three Ducks who stand out the most ahead of the 2026-2027 college basketball season in Eugene.

Tyrone Riley IV - Guard

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks transfer portal addition and guard standout Tyrone Riley IV is set for arguably the biggest season of his career after he dominated the competition with San Francisco last season. He finished with an average of around 12.2 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and nearly two assists per game, which could definitely take a step up thanks to an upgrade of teammates around him.

The 6-6 guard has no problem getting to the rim and is a prospect that could be used in big-time moments in the NBA. He is an elite shooter from behind the arc, which is also something that could help him get to the NBA, as he finished last season with a 36.8 three-point percentage. This would mean that he was far above average for a player in the West Coast Conference.

Jasper Johnson - Guard

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks transfer portal addition and elite guard Jasper Johnson can do it all. He is a player with very few flaws, although he has yet to see significant playing time on the court. Johnson was limited to 12 minutes per game on average, which would mean he would play just over a quarter of the regulated time. Even with this limited time, he finished with an average of 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds. This is also with a solid three-point percentage, which sits at 34.1 percent.

Johnson has been a star since his time with Overtime Elite, and was even scouted by NBA scouts when he was in high school. The talented prospect would then go on to Kentucky before making his way to Eugene with the Ducks for his second season. This season could be the only one he needs in Eugene before he eventually levels up thanks to his amazing off-ball ability.

Fred Payne - Guard

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks transfer portal guard addition Fred Payne is arguably the most proven player on the Ducks roster. Last season was remarkable, as he finished with an average of 15.8 points with the Boston College Eagles. This is a team that was playing against top-end talent in the ACC, and was led by the standout 6-1 player. Payne was also solid when it comes to rebounding, despite being a smaller 6-1 frame. He finished with 4.2 rebounds on average.

The only thing that holds Payne back from being an NBA guy at this moment is his size, which is something he can eventually get past. He has only had one elite season despite spending three seasons in college, and only playing significant time in two of the seasons. This means he will be a redshirt junior, giving him a max of two seasons in Eugene, but if he has another season like he did last year, he will only need one.

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