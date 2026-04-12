Why San Francisco Transfer Tyrone Riley IV Is Perfect Fit For Oregon Basketball

The Oregon Ducks' roster has been ravaged by the transfer portal. They’ve seen key contributors like Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr., and Devon Pryor among others enter the portal. After seeing multiple players depart the program, Oregon finally made their first transfer portal acquisition by landing a commitment from former San Francisco forward Tyrone Riley IV.

One of the top players in the transfer portal, Riley is a near perfect fit with the Ducks because he fits a need on the roster with his size and versatility in addition to a starting experience.

Postional need

Nov 27, 2019; Nassau, BHS; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images



As the saying goes, the cupboards are bare in Eugene. Oregon’s roster really took a hit after the season with most of their production from the wing entering the portal. The only forward that Oregon coach Dana Altman retained was Sean Stewart.

By bringing in a player like Riley, it allows Altman to be a bit more flexible with his transfer portal pickups. Riley is a 6-5, 180 pound forward, who could also play the two spot comfortably. He is ranked as the No. 8 small forward and No. 71 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Riley could fill in at guard and play some valuable minutes in the backcourt or he could slide in at the wing and immediately contribute for Altman’s squad.

A top priority

Feb 18, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) before the start of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Apart from this past season, Altman has never guided Oregon to a losing record throughout his tenure. He knows how to evaluate talent and get the most out of his players.

It says a lot that the Ducks prioritized Riley and made him feel like one of their top targets in the transfer portal. Altman and the coaching staff like the way he plays and envision him playing a bigger role at Oregon

There are a lot of players who entered the transfer portal this offseason. By being the first transfer to commit to the Ducks, Riley gives the program plenty of flexibility for next season.

What's next for Oregon, Dana Altman

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon still has plenty of rosters spots still left to fill after bringing Riley aboard.

One of the biggest pressing needs for Oregon is guard. Even though more help on the wing would be ideal, landing Riley keeps Altman and his crew from bordering on the verge of desperation for help in the backcourt.

The transfer portal departures of Shelstad, Wei Lin, and Jamari Phillips has left the squad very thin at the position. With no incoming 2026 recruiting signees coming into the position room, the Ducks currently have zero cards coming into the program. .

In addition to help in the backcourt, Oregon will also need to look into acquiring a veteran center. Since Nate Bittle and Ege Demir, the lone two centers on the roster this past season, won’t be back, center is one of the top needs on the Ducks’ roster.



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