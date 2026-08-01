The Cheapest Ticket to Each Oregon Football Game

The fans of the Oregon Ducks will have the chance to watch the games up close yet again this season, but each game comes with a different price. Here is the cheapest ticket for each contest this season.

Oregon vs. Boise State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks are set to begin their season with a game against the Boise State Broncos. This is a game that fans and media both expect the Ducks to win, and this will be the first opportunity that fans will get the chance to see the team back in action since the spring game. Tickets are as low as $86 apiece on VividSeats, with the lowest seat rated as a 9.6/10 in terms of value.

Oregon at Oklahoma State

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will travel for the first time during the season when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This game will be much more expensive due to the Ducks being an extremely intriguing team on the road against a team with a lot of things to be excited about. The cheapest ticket for this game for one person is around $176, according to VividSeats. This is rated as a 9.6/10 yet again, but this time the ticket is higher up in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oregon vs. Portland State

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field with his wife, Sauphia, after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will return home against a Portland State program, which is a team that many believe they will run through on game day, given the 81-7 score when they met in 2023. This game is expected to be a cheaper option for fans looking to attend the game, as it is the cheapest option on the list thus far. Fans can attend this game for as little as $12 on SeatGeek. This seat is rated a 10/10 on the website, which means that the fan who gets this ticket should be getting a bang for their buck.

Oregon at USC

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest game on the Ducks' schedule when it comes to bad blood is when the Ducks travel to Southern California to take on the USC Trojans. This is a team that trolled the Ducks when it came to recruiting losses throughout the offseason, and it will be a game that fans will likely want to attend. The cheapest ticket on the block is on TicketMaster and is worth $126.44 for a one-ticket purchase.

Oregon vs. UCLA

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After traveling to play one college in the state of California, the Ducks will go back home to host another, as the Ducks will be hosting the UCLA Bruins. This game will take place after a bye week and will be a regroup game for the Ducks, although the Bruins can't be overlooked. This game's best ticket price for a single ticket is on VividSeats, which is currently priced at $79.

Oregon vs. Nebraska

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks will play another home game following their contest against the UCLA Bruins, but this time they will be taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This seems to be a major opportunity for both quarterback Dylan Raiola and tight end Dayton Raiola, who are set to play against the team that their father used to play for. Dylan Raiola additionally used to be the starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers. As for this game, the cheapest ticket is $119 on VividSeats.

Oregon at Illinois

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks will then find themselves back on the road, as they are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. This game could be viewed as a trap game on the road in Oregon's first road trip against Illinois since joining the Big Ten. This game is more affordable than some of the other road games, as the Ducks vs. Fighting Illini's cheapest ticket for one single seat is on VividSeats and is currently priced at $57, and the ticket is valued as a 9.3/10, as the ticket is seated in the upper level section.

Oregon vs. Northwestern

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are set to return to their home stadium following the contest against the Fighting Illini, as they are set to play against the Northwestern Wildcats. One could argue that this is the Ducks' easiest contest in the Big Ten and is a game that the Ducks will be expected to win. With this game taking place inside Autzen Stadium, the prices have been set as low as $39 per ticket on VividSeats.

Oregon at Ohio State

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks in a press conference after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest game of the season is when the Ducks travel to the state of Ohio to play against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game could be the deciding factor in who makes the college football playoffs and who doesn't, and very well could be the game of the week. This game is pricey, but there is still some solid value, as the cheapest ticket up is on TicketMaster, and a fan could attend this contest for $207.

Oregon vs. Michigan

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oregon Ducks are set to battle it out inside Autzen Stadium in what many people would call the most important home game for the Ducks this season. The Ducks and the Wolverines both have quarterbacks from the state of Michigan, as Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood takes on Ducks starter Dante Moore, who was a five-star recruit out of the state of Michigan coming out of high school. A single ticket for this game is as cheap as $237 on VividSeats.

Oregon at Michigan State

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks are set to travel to Michigan to play against the Michigan State Spartans in their final road game of the regular season. This game could be another deciding factor as to where the Ducks finish in the Big Ten. This game could be considered a trap game for Oregon, with it coming on the road after tough matchups vs. Big Ten powerhouses. A fan could attend this game for a minimum of $34.22, according to TicketMaster.

Oregon vs. Washington

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks will close their regular season against the Washington Huskies inside Autzen Stadium, which could be the final game of the season as a whole for the Ducks if things go the wrong way. However, this could be the game that solidifies the Ducks as a Big Ten championship team, or even a playoff team. A fan looking for a ticket to this game could attend for as cheap as $84 on VividSeats.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.