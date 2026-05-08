Oregon Basketball Disappoints in Big Ten Attendance Rankings

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team disappointed in their attendance this season, as they ranked towards the bottom in this category when it comes to the Big Ten. The Ducks averaged a total of 6,033 fans for each of the home games that they had throughout the 2025-2026 season. While this may seem like a lot to a typical fan, it is worth noting that this average ranked No. 15 among all Big Ten conference teams when it comes to basketball.

Who Oregon Leads In the Big Ten

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Ducks only led the Penn State Nittany Lions (5,828), USC Trojans (5,538), and the Northwestern Wildcats, who came in as the worst team with an average attendance of 5,454. All of these teams were below the average attendance rate, as the average attendance rate was reportedly 10,658. This would mean that the Ducks missed the mark by over 4,000 fans, which is a huge difference.

Even with the Ducks' underwhelming performance in attendance for basketball this season, the Big Ten ranked No. 2 among conferences, following behind the SEC as the only conference higher than them in terms of average. The SEC averaged 11,061 fans per game, meaning that they were just slightly over 500 fans more on average. Some of the conferences that the Ducks led, but in a close margin, include the Big East, Big 12, and ACC.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Another analysis showed that the Ducks' performance in terms of attendance average was only around 48 percent of what the Oregon Ducks basketball arena, Matthew Knight Arena, holds when it comes to capacity.

There are many things that the Ducks can do to help improve the attendance rate, which is expected to be monitored yet again.

Can Oregon Increase Attendance?

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first thing that the Ducks could consider doing is lowering the ticket prices. The tickets averaged around $14 to $58, according to registerguard.com. While this doesn't seem too steep a price for a great experience, fans want to come see their team win, which the Ducks haven't been able to do much in this last season. The Ducks finished with a record of 12-20, which was by far Dana Altman's worst season with the Oregon Ducks.

The next thing would be adding more talent that has a draw from their high school career or through the portal. It is a bit late to do more of this for the next season, but with what they have done, they have done well compared to last offseason.

The final thing is touching on part of the first statement; the Ducks need to win. This season seems to be another do-or-die season for the Ducks, as this could be a make-or-break season for Altman after a disappointing showcase in 2025-2026. If he can get the Ducks back on track, the ticket sales are bound to go up, and the price could absolutely be regulated.

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