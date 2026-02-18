Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

Five-star small forward recruit Tyran Stokes is one of the best players in the country, currently ranked the top prospect in high school basketball. He attends Rainier Beach High School in the state of Washington and has quickly become one of the top players in the nation, thanks to what could be considered an elite season.

The Oregon Ducks are one of his current schools nearing the top of the list despite every school in the nation holding some level of interest, thanks to his skill level. While the Ducks are in his top three, are they the leader?

Latest Updates Surrounding Tyran Stokes' Recruitment

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 high school basketball recruit for 2026 and a 6-foot-7 standout from Seattle's Rainier Beach High, recently scored a career-high 63 points on senior night. A Kentucky account posted that insider Mike Vernon called UK the new frontrunner over finalists," National Sportswriter Hall of Fame reporter Dick Weiss said on his X account.

For quite some time, it has been mentioned that the talented prospect has been looking into the schools he has been offered by closely. This could be one of the more important decisions in the class, as the No. 1 prospect is expected to be a top-five pick in the following draft, if not being selected as the top player out of college.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks are just one of the many teams that have offered him, but one of the three that have been standing out. The other two teams that have been reported to be in the mix are the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks, both blue-bloods in the world of college basketball.

No decision date has been set for the Oregon Ducks target, as he is taking his time and enjoying the process, but if he were to make a decision today, many believe the Ducks would be the third choice for the talented prospect. Who the first choice is may be a bit of a different conversation, but anything is possible with the Ducks having the opportunity to make up some ground.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks have remained in the picture since he visited them officially in September. If he were to commit to the Ducks, the Eugene program would have a fair case when it comes to their future, as they would have two of the top forwards in basketball with Tahj Ariza and Stokes. They also have Kendre Harrison, who is a tight end signee for the football team, but could play basketball as well.

This will be one to monitor moving forward, but the talented basketball prospect appears to be leaning towards committing to the Kansas Jayhawks, alongside point guard signee Taylen Kinney, or the Kentucky Wildcats, who still have zero commits or signees at this time.