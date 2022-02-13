WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal

The Ducks' offense sputtered, allowing Cal to score 24 unanswered points in the first half.

The Oregon Ducks fell to the California Golden Bears 78-64 on Saturday, as Jordan Shepherd shined with 33 points. Oregon struggled offensively for much of the night and couldn't make a comeback attempt.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the loss to discuss what went wrong.

