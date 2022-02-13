WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts After 78-64 Loss to California
The Oregon Ducks fell to the California Golden Bears 78-64 on Saturday, as Jordan Shepherd shined with 33 points. Oregon struggled offensively for much of the night and couldn't make a comeback attempt.
Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the loss to discuss what went wrong.
WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal
Altman said the Ducks' "haven't had a real poor effort like that for a long time" after the brutal defeat
Oregon's Offensive Struggles Lead to Deflating 78-64 Loss to Cal
The Ducks fell behind early in the first half thanks to a 24-0 Cal run and couldn't catch up
Oregon Looks for Fifth Straight Win as Home Stretch Continues Against Cal
The Ducks are on the rise while the Golden Bears recently snapped a 10-game skid
You may also like:
WR Rashid Williams Sets Oregon Visit in Spring
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our forums HERE