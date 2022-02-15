WATCH: Dana Altman Talks Nail-Biting 62-59 Win Over Washington State

The Ducks gave up six points in 14 seconds after leading by nine with less than a minute left, but they held on for the tight victory.

The Oregon Ducks squeaked out a narrow win over Washington State 62-59 to conclude their three-game home stand. Oregon nearly collapsed in the final minute but survived to send the Matthew Knight Arena crowd satisfied.

Dana Altman spoke to reporters following the game to break down the performance of the big men, the rebounding struggles, and the team's toughness.

You may also like:

Oregon Survives Late Scare, Holds Off Washington State 62-59

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE