WATCH: Dana Altman Talks Nail-Biting 62-59 Win Over Washington State

WATCH: Dana Altman Breaks Down 62-59 Win Over Washington State

The Ducks gave up six points in 14 seconds after leading by nine with less than a minute left, but they held on for the tight victory.

The Oregon Ducks squeaked out a narrow win over Washington State 62-59 to conclude their three-game home stand. Oregon nearly collapsed in the final minute but survived to send the Matthew Knight Arena crowd satisfied.

Dana Altman spoke to reporters following the game to break down the performance of the big men, the rebounding struggles, and the team's toughness.

Oregon Survives Late Scare, Holds Off Washington State 62-59

