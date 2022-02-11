WATCH: Dana Altman Talks 68-60 Win Over Stanford

The Ducks won their fourth straight game, fending off a Cardinal team that had bested them before.

The Ducks got a big win over Stanford Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. They led by double digits in the second half before the Cardinal fought back in the final moments to make it a closer score.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about his team's execution late in the game, defensive effort, and the performance of De'Vion Harmon and N'Faly Dante.

You may also like:

Nyara Sabally Named to Katrina McClain Award Top 10 Watch List

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE