WATCH: Dana Altman Recaps 68-60 Win Over Stanford
The Ducks got a big win over Stanford Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. They led by double digits in the second half before the Cardinal fought back in the final moments to make it a closer score.
Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about his team's execution late in the game, defensive effort, and the performance of De'Vion Harmon and N'Faly Dante.
WATCH: Dana Altman Talks 68-60 Win Over Stanford
Hear from the Ducks' head coach after a tough home win over the Cardinal
De'Vion Harmon's 21 Points Lead Oregon Over Stanford in 68-60 Win
The Ducks have now won four straight games as they kick off a home stand
Nyara Sabally Named to Katrina McClain Award Top 10 Watch List
The honor goes to the best power forward in college basketball
