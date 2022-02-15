Skip to main content

WATCH: Franck Kepnang Talks Performance in 62-59 Win Over Washington State

Kepnang discussed his energy after putting up nine points and four blocks in the win.

The Oregon Ducks got a big win at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday night against the Washington State Cougars, holding on in the final minute 62-59. The Ducks needed every point and every defensive stop to pull out the win, and Franck Kepnang played a crucial role off the bench.

Kepnang broke down the team's resilience amid criticism, his energy in the win, and his connection with N'Faly Dante.

Ducks Hold Off Late Surge From Washington State in 62-59 Win

