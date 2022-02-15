WATCH: Franck Kepnang Talks Performance in 62-59 Win Over Washington State
The Oregon Ducks got a big win at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday night against the Washington State Cougars, holding on in the final minute 62-59. The Ducks needed every point and every defensive stop to pull out the win, and Franck Kepnang played a crucial role off the bench.
Kepnang broke down the team's resilience amid criticism, his energy in the win, and his connection with N'Faly Dante.
