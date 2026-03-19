How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Virginia Tech Game Live

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team will begin its NCAA Tournament run on March 20 against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Ducks hold the No. 8 seed, holding a 22-12 record, going 8-10 in Big Ten conference play.

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves look for a call from the officials during the second half against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena Dec. 29, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Oregon Ducks will tip off against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The TV broadcast for the game is on ESPN2, and the radio call is on Oregon Sports Network and SiriusXM 137.

Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -164, and the point total is set at 137.5.

Oregon’s Katie Fiso brings the ball down court against Portland at Matthew Knight Arena Dec.18, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Prepare for March Madness

The Ducks are coming off a quarterfinal loss against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament.

Oregon’s leading scorer is sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who has been having a big season and will be a player to watch to have a large role in the tournament. Fiso is averaging 15.3 points per game and leads the team in assists, averaging 6.3.

Forward Ehis Etute has also been a playmaker, averaging 8.9 rebounds, and guard Ari Long leads with 1.9 steals.

This is Oregon’s seventh bid in the last nine tournaments and the Ducks' second year in a row. Oregon coach Kelly Graves highlighted the key to the Ducks’ success following their placement on Selection Sunday.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves lets out a big breath during the first half against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You have to have good guards. I think we have one of the best, leading the team. I think we’ve shown good depth. We have a bunch of different players that have had good games on different nights, which I think is really important, so we don’t rely on one or two to just produce all the time. It’s going to take in a tournament, everybody, your stars have to perform, but I’ve been in enough of these to know that it’s that X factor, you never know where you might get it wrong,” Graves said.

“I like our chances; we defend well. Our offense comes and goes. We’re the kind of team that if we get on a roll and we shoot the ball well, then we’ll be in good shape,” Graves continued.

Virginia Tech Hokies are a Tough Competitor

The Hokies are entering the tournament with the No. 9 seed, holding a 23-9 overall record. The Ducks may be the favorites entering the game, but Virginia Tech has won four of its last five regular-season games, looking to pull off a big win against Oregon.

Virginia Tech is led by guard Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker, who are both averaging double-digit scoring. Wentxel is averaging 15.3 points per game, while Baker is averaging 14.1, and both will be important for Oregon to watch for.

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Forward Kilah Freelon is another big player for Virginia Tech, leading the team, averaging 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

The two teams have only faced each other once before, back in 1999. The Ducks won the game 73-53 and will look to stay undefeated in the series.

If Oregon defeats Virginia Tech, the Ducks will go on to face the winner between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 16 Missouri State Bears.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

SIGN UP FOR THE OREGON DUCKS ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!