How To Watch Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball vs. Montana State Bobcats

The 10-1 Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team will return to the Matthew Knight Arena for a five-game home-stand, starting with the 6-2 Montana State Bobcats. The game between the Ducks and Bobcats will be the first of three non-conference games the Ducks will play before starting into the meat of their season with Big Ten play.

When: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. PT

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

TV Broadcast: B1G+

Radio Broadcast: Oregon Sports Network

Prediction: Oregon defeats Montana State 94-61

Ducks Will Need To Bounce Back Following Loss To UCLA

The Ducks will be back on the hardwood for the first time since taking their first loss of the season to the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles. The game against Montana State will serve as a tune-up game for the Ducks, who need to bounce back after the disappointing performance in Westwood.

Ducks Can't Be Caught Looking Ahead Of Montana State

Montana State is an extremely well-rounded team that gets production off the bench. Oregon will have to key in on forward Teagan Erickson, who put up 27 points for the Bobcats in the last game they played, which was a 99-57 win over North Dakota.

Bobcats Guard Taylee Chirrick is the epitome of being well-rounded. Chirrick recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in the Bobcats' win. The Bobcats can catch fire from beyond the arc, evidenced by their 48 percent clip against North Dakota when they shot 13-27 from deep.

Fundamentals Will Be Crucial In Ducks-Bobcats Matchup

The Ducks will have to clean up a few things fundamentally from their loss against the Bruins to kickstart their five-game home-stand at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc in their loss to UCLA, and was out-rebounded for the second straight game this season. The disparity in rebounds may be the most concerning for the Ducks. The Bruins managed to clean the glass 52 times to the Ducks' 29 boards.

Oregon will look to get more production from junior guard Ari Long. Long started for the Ducks against UCLA and shot 2-10 from the floor while going 0-4 from three. Ducks guard Sofia Bell struggled from the three-point line as well, going 1-4 from deep.

One silver lining from the loss against UCLA was Oregon forward Ehis Etute, who turned in 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Ducks coach Kelly Graves will hope to see more production off of his bench, as the rest of the bench besides Etute combined for five points.

While it is possible that considering the Ducks are still early in their season, Ducks coach Kelly Graves was testing new rotations and starters, the rebounding disparity between the Bruins and the Ducks will have to be addressed when the Ducks face off against the Bobcats at the Matthew Knight Arena.