Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive
Week 15 of NFL action gifted Oregon Ducks fans with a handful of exciting performances, especially on the offensive side of the field.
Three former Oregon quarterbacks impressed in wins, while defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus helped his team take down Tampa Bay’s Ducks duo.
Broncos Duo Secures a Spot in the Postseason
The Denver Broncos passed another tough test against the Green Bay Packers to move to 12-2 on the season and clinch a spot in the postseason. Several Pro Ducks suited up for the game, including quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth for Denver. They matched up against Green Bay’s safety Evan Williams and defensive tackle Jordon Riley.
Nix lifted the Broncos with another big performance. He threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns without any turnovers in the 34-26 win. Franklin was on the receiving end of one of those touchdown passes and recorded 85 receiving yards.
Brandon Dorlus Continues Standout Season
Dorlus didn’t have a single sack as a rookie in 2024. He already has seven in 2025.
The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle is making a big second-year leap. Dorlus gave another impressive showing vs. former Ducks Bucky Irving and Tez Johnson’s Buccaneers on Thursday. He finished with a pair of tackles and a sack to boost his season totals.
Dorlus is up to 25 tackles and seven sacks in 15 games played after only playing in two games as a rookie.
Justin Herbert Leads Los Angeles to Victory
Justin Herbert helped the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and eliminate the franchise from the playoffs for the first time since they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Herbert finished with 210 passing yards and a touchdown despite dealing with a hand injury. He passed Mahomes for the second-most passing yards by a player in his first six seasons all-time.
The Chargers are closing in on a playoff berth with a 10-4 season record to trail the Broncos in the AFC West.
Marcus Mariota Steps Up in Commanders Win
The Washington Commanders have called on Marcus Mariota to step in as the starting quarterback more than usual during the 2025 season with multiple Jayden Daniels injuries. The backup quarterback led the Commanders to a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants to snap their eight-game losing streak.
“It’s hard to go two months without winning a football game,” Mariota said. “For our guys to be able to put that aside, fight all week, and knowing it was going to be a division opponent on the road. Games like this are never easy. Weather was tough, windy, cold, snowy. So many reasons, so many things for guys to not to show up and play and our guys found a way today.”
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw a 51-yard pass to Terry McLaurin in the endzone at the start of the fourth quarter to give Washington a 15-point advantage. Mariota completed 10 of his 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards.
