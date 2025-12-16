Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

Week 15 of NFL action gifted Oregon Ducks fans with a handful of exciting performances, especially on the offensive side of the field.

Three former Oregon quarterbacks impressed in wins, while defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus helped his team take down Tampa Bay’s Ducks duo.

Broncos Duo Secures a Spot in the Postseason

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10), Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33), Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jordon Riley (97), Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) and Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) pose for a photo following a game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos passed another tough test against the Green Bay Packers to move to 12-2 on the season and clinch a spot in the postseason. Several Pro Ducks suited up for the game, including quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth for Denver. They matched up against Green Bay’s safety Evan Williams and defensive tackle Jordon Riley.

Nix lifted the Broncos with another big performance. He threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns without any turnovers in the 34-26 win. Franklin was on the receiving end of one of those touchdown passes and recorded 85 receiving yards.

Brandon Dorlus Continues Standout Season

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles with the ball against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dorlus didn’t have a single sack as a rookie in 2024. He already has seven in 2025.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle is making a big second-year leap. Dorlus gave another impressive showing vs. former Ducks Bucky Irving and Tez Johnson’s Buccaneers on Thursday. He finished with a pair of tackles and a sack to boost his season totals.

Dorlus is up to 25 tackles and seven sacks in 15 games played after only playing in two games as a rookie.

Justin Herbert Leads Los Angeles to Victory

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert helped the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and eliminate the franchise from the playoffs for the first time since they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Herbert finished with 210 passing yards and a touchdown despite dealing with a hand injury. He passed Mahomes for the second-most passing yards by a player in his first six seasons all-time.

The Chargers are closing in on a playoff berth with a 10-4 season record to trail the Broncos in the AFC West.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Marcus Mariota Steps Up in Commanders Win

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks for an open teammate, Sunday, December 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have called on Marcus Mariota to step in as the starting quarterback more than usual during the 2025 season with multiple Jayden Daniels injuries. The backup quarterback led the Commanders to a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants to snap their eight-game losing streak.

“It’s hard to go two months without winning a football game,” Mariota said. “For our guys to be able to put that aside, fight all week, and knowing it was going to be a division opponent on the road. Games like this are never easy. Weather was tough, windy, cold, snowy. So many reasons, so many things for guys to not to show up and play and our guys found a way today.”

Mariota to Terry for the 51-yard TD!



WASvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RdNnNM6mKJ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

The former Heisman Trophy winner threw a 51-yard pass to Terry McLaurin in the endzone at the start of the fourth quarter to give Washington a 15-point advantage. Mariota completed 10 of his 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards.